Six Nations table: Latest standings and results for 2025 tournament

Dominant: Antoine Dupont was on superb form as France bulldozed Wales in Paris (Getty Images)

The Six Nations kicked off on Friday night for 2025 as France recorded a statement home win against struggling Wales to kick off their latest title charge in Paris.

Les Bleus won their first championship and Grand Slam since 2010 back in 2022, but have since been second best to defending double champions Ireland in each of the last two years.

The return of star captain Antoine Dupont following his Olympic sevens sabbatical last year sees them begin this Six Nations as favourites and the skipper was at the centre of the action as woeful Wales were brushed aside at the Stade de France on opening night.

The round one action moves on to Murrayfield on Saturday as Scotland, missing their own influential skipper in Sione Tuipulotu due to injury, saw off an impressive fightback from Italy, before England - under pressure after winning only five of their 12 Tests in 2024 under Steve Borthwick - begin their campaign with a daunting trip to take on Ireland in Dublin.

Six Nations table

Position Team P W D L PF PA PD B Pts 1 France 1 1 0 0 43 0 +43 1 5 2 Scotland 1 1 0 0 31 19 +12 1 5 3 England 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Ireland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Italy 1 0 0 1 19 31 -12 0 0 6 Wales 1 0 0 1 0 43 -43 0 0

Six Nations fixtures and results

(All times GMT)

Round one

Friday, January 31

France 43-0 Wales

Saturday, February 1

Scotland 31-19 Italy

Ireland vs England (4:45pm, Aviva Stadium, ITV1)

Round two

Saturday, February 8

Italy vs Wales (2:15pm, Stadio Olimpico, ITV1)

England vs France (4:45pm, Allianz Stadium Twickenham, ITV1)

Sunday, February 9

Scotland vs Ireland (3pm, Murrayfield, BBC One)

Round three

Saturday, February 22

Wales vs Ireland (2:15pm, Principality Stadium, BBC One)

England vs Scotland (4:45pm, Allianz Stadium Twickenham, ITV1)

Sunday, February 23

Italy vs France (3pm, Stadio Olimpico, ITV1)

Round four

Saturday, March 8

Ireland vs France (2:15pm, Aviva Stadium, ITV1)

Scotland vs Wales (4:45pm, Murrayfield, BBC One)

Sunday, March 9

England vs Italy (3pm, Allianz Stadium Twickenham, ITV1)

Round five

Saturday, March 15

Italy vs Ireland (2:15pm, Stadio Olimpico, ITV1)

Wales vs England (4:45pm, Principality Stadium, BBC One)

France vs Scotland (8pm, Stade de France, ITV1)