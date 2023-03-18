Six Nations table: Latest standings and results as Ireland look to clinch Grand Slam on Super Saturday
The Six Nations reaches its exciting conclusion as Ireland hunt for a Grand Slam on Super Saturday.
The world’s top-ranked international side haven’t skipped a beat all tournament and will relish a showdown with old rivals England in round five.
Victory would see Andy Farrell’s team win their first Grand Slam since 2018. It would be their fourth in Six Nations history and first sealed in Dublin, on St Patrick’s Day weekend no less.
France are the only other team still in with a slim title chance on the final day, but need a big favour from an England team they humiliated at Twickenham last wekend after seeing off spirited Wales with a 41-28 bonus-point win in Paris.
At the other end of the table, winless Italy have claimed the dreaded wooden spoon once again, having been beaten 26-14 by Scotland at Murrayfield.
Here are the latest Six Nations standings during Super Saturday...
Six Nations table 2023
Position
Team
Played
Won
Drawn
Lost
PF
PA
PD
Bonus
PTS
1
France
5
4
0
1
174
115
+59
4
20
2
Ireland
4
4
0
0
122
56
+66
3
19
3
Scotland
5
3
0
2
118
98
+20
3
15
4
England
4
2
0
2
84
106
-22
2
10
5
Wales
5
1
0
4
84
147
-63
2
6
6
Italy
5
0
0
5
89
149
-60
1
1
Six Nations fixtures and results 2023
(all times GMT)
Round 1
Saturday, February 4
2:15pm: Wales 10-34 Ireland, Principality Stadium
4:45pm: England 23-29 Scotland, Twickenham
Sunday, February 5
3pm: Italy 24-29 France, Stadio Olimpico
Round 2
Saturday, February 11
2:15pm: Ireland 32-19 France, Aviva Stadium
4:45pm: Scotland 35-7 Wales, Murrayfield
Sunday, February 12
3pm: England 31-14 Italy, Twickenham
Round 3
Saturday, February 25
2:15pm: Italy 20-34 Ireland, Stadio Olimpico
4:45pm: Wales 10-20 England, Principality Stadium
Sunday, February 26
3pm:France 32-21 Scotland, Stade de France
Round 4
Saturday, March 11
2:15pm:Italy 17-29 Wales, Stadio Olimpico
4:45pm: England 10-53 France, Twickenham
Sunday, March 12
3pm: Scotland 7-22 Ireland, Murrayfield
Round 5
Saturday, March 18
12:30pm: Scotland 26-14 Italy, Murrayfield
2:45pm: France 41-28 Wales, Stade de France
5pm: Ireland vs England, Aviva Stadium
Six Nations 2023 odds
Outright winner
Ireland: 1/14
France: Between 13/1 and 14/1
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).