Six Nations table: Latest standings and results as Ireland look to clinch Grand Slam on Super Saturday

The Six Nations reaches its exciting conclusion as Ireland hunt for a Grand Slam on Super Saturday.

The world’s top-ranked international side haven’t skipped a beat all tournament and will relish a showdown with old rivals England in round five.

Victory would see Andy Farrell’s team win their first Grand Slam since 2018. It would be their fourth in Six Nations history and first sealed in Dublin, on St Patrick’s Day weekend no less.

France are the only other team still in with a slim title chance on the final day, but need a big favour from an England team they humiliated at Twickenham last wekend after seeing off spirited Wales with a 41-28 bonus-point win in Paris.

At the other end of the table, winless Italy have claimed the dreaded wooden spoon once again, having been beaten 26-14 by Scotland at Murrayfield.

Here are the latest Six Nations standings during Super Saturday...

Six Nations table 2023

Position Team Played Won Drawn Lost PF PA PD Bonus PTS 1 France 5 4 0 1 174 115 +59 4 20 2 Ireland 4 4 0 0 122 56 +66 3 19 3 Scotland 5 3 0 2 118 98 +20 3 15 4 England 4 2 0 2 84 106 -22 2 10 5 Wales 5 1 0 4 84 147 -63 2 6 6 Italy 5 0 0 5 89 149 -60 1 1

Six Nations fixtures and results 2023

(all times GMT)

Round 1

Saturday, February 4

2:15pm: Wales 10-34 Ireland, Principality Stadium

4:45pm: England 23-29 Scotland, Twickenham

Sunday, February 5

3pm: Italy 24-29 France, Stadio Olimpico

Round 2

Saturday, February 11

2:15pm: Ireland 32-19 France, Aviva Stadium

4:45pm: Scotland 35-7 Wales, Murrayfield

Sunday, February 12

3pm: England 31-14 Italy, Twickenham

Round 3

Saturday, February 25

2:15pm: Italy 20-34 Ireland, Stadio Olimpico

4:45pm: Wales 10-20 England, Principality Stadium

Sunday, February 26

3pm:France 32-21 Scotland, Stade de France

Round 4

Saturday, March 11

2:15pm:Italy 17-29 Wales, Stadio Olimpico

4:45pm: England 10-53 France, Twickenham

Sunday, March 12

3pm: Scotland 7-22 Ireland, Murrayfield

Round 5

Saturday, March 18

12:30pm: Scotland 26-14 Italy, Murrayfield

2:45pm: France 41-28 Wales, Stade de France

5pm: Ireland vs England, Aviva Stadium

Six Nations 2023 odds

Outright winner

Ireland: 1/14

France: Between 13/1 and 14/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).