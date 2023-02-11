Six Nations table: Latest standings, results, fixtures and odds for 2023 tournament

Six Nations round two is upon us and opened with arguably the match of the competition on Saturday.

Ireland and France went head to head in a battle of the world’s top-ranked international teams in Dublin, and it was Andy Farrell’s side who came out on top to end France’s 14-match winning streak.

After that, Scotland made history and won their opening two matches for the first time ever in the Six Nations as they followed up their latest triumph at Twickenham by blitzing Wales at Murrayfield.

Warren Gatland’s more youthful side were desperate for a morale-booster after being firmly dispatched by the Irish in Cardiff in last weekend’s opener, but it was more heavy punishment in Edinburgh.

Round two concludes on Sunday at Twickenham, where Steve Borthwick is desperate for lift-off as England’s new head coach after another Calcutta Cup loss as Italy come to town, hunting a huge upset after pushing France so close in Rome to follow-up wins over Wales and Australia in 2022.

Here are the latest Six Nations standings...

Six Nations table 2023

Position Team Played Won Drawn Lost PF PA PD Bonus PTS 1 Ireland 2 2 0 0 66 29 +37 2 10 2 Scotland 2 2 0 0 64 30 +34 2 10 3 France 2 1 0 1 48 56 -8 1 5 4 Italy 1 0 0 1 24 29 -5 1 1 5 England 1 0 0 1 23 29 -6 1 1 6 Wales 2 0 0 2 17 69 -52 0 0

Six Nations fixtures and results 2023

(all times GMT)

Round 1

Saturday, February 4

2:15pm: Wales 10-34 Ireland, Principality Stadium

4:45pm: England 23-29 Scotland, Twickenham

Sunday, February 5

3pm: Italy 24-29 France, Stadio Olimpico

Round 2

Saturday, February 11

2:15pm: Ireland 32-19 France, Aviva Stadium

4:45pm: Scotland 35-7 Wales, Murrayfield

Sunday, February 12

3pm: England vs Italy, Twickenham

Round 3

Saturday, February 25

2:15pm: Italy vs Ireland, Stadio Olimpico

4:45pm: Wales vs England, Principality Stadium

Sunday, February 26

3pm: France vs Scotland, Stade de France

Round 4

Saturday, March 11

2:15pm: Italy vs Wales, Stadio Olimpico

4:45pm: England vs France, Twickenham

Sunday, March 12

3pm: Scotland vs Ireland, Murrayfield

Round 5

Saturday, March 18

12:30pm: Scotland vs Italy, Murrayfield

2:45pm: France vs Wales, Stade de France

5pm: Ireland vs England, Aviva Stadium

Six Nations 2023 odds

Outright winner

Ireland: 5/7

France: 16/5

Scotland: 7/1

England: 19/1

Wales: 99/1

Italy: 359/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).