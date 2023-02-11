Six Nations table: Latest standings, results, fixtures and odds for 2023 tournament
Six Nations round two is upon us and opened with arguably the match of the competition on Saturday.
Ireland and France went head to head in a battle of the world’s top-ranked international teams in Dublin, and it was Andy Farrell’s side who came out on top to end France’s 14-match winning streak.
After that, Scotland made history and won their opening two matches for the first time ever in the Six Nations as they followed up their latest triumph at Twickenham by blitzing Wales at Murrayfield.
Warren Gatland’s more youthful side were desperate for a morale-booster after being firmly dispatched by the Irish in Cardiff in last weekend’s opener, but it was more heavy punishment in Edinburgh.
Round two concludes on Sunday at Twickenham, where Steve Borthwick is desperate for lift-off as England’s new head coach after another Calcutta Cup loss as Italy come to town, hunting a huge upset after pushing France so close in Rome to follow-up wins over Wales and Australia in 2022.
Here are the latest Six Nations standings...
Six Nations table 2023
Position
Team
Played
Won
Drawn
Lost
PF
PA
PD
Bonus
PTS
1
Ireland
2
2
0
0
66
29
+37
2
10
2
Scotland
2
2
0
0
64
30
+34
2
10
3
France
2
1
0
1
48
56
-8
1
5
4
Italy
1
0
0
1
24
29
-5
1
1
5
England
1
0
0
1
23
29
-6
1
1
6
Wales
2
0
0
2
17
69
-52
0
0
Six Nations fixtures and results 2023
(all times GMT)
Round 1
Saturday, February 4
2:15pm: Wales 10-34 Ireland, Principality Stadium
4:45pm: England 23-29 Scotland, Twickenham
Sunday, February 5
3pm: Italy 24-29 France, Stadio Olimpico
Round 2
Saturday, February 11
2:15pm: Ireland 32-19 France, Aviva Stadium
4:45pm: Scotland 35-7 Wales, Murrayfield
Sunday, February 12
3pm: England vs Italy, Twickenham
Round 3
Saturday, February 25
2:15pm: Italy vs Ireland, Stadio Olimpico
4:45pm: Wales vs England, Principality Stadium
Sunday, February 26
3pm: France vs Scotland, Stade de France
Round 4
Saturday, March 11
2:15pm: Italy vs Wales, Stadio Olimpico
4:45pm: England vs France, Twickenham
Sunday, March 12
3pm: Scotland vs Ireland, Murrayfield
Round 5
Saturday, March 18
12:30pm: Scotland vs Italy, Murrayfield
2:45pm: France vs Wales, Stade de France
5pm: Ireland vs England, Aviva Stadium
Six Nations 2023 odds
Outright winner
Ireland: 5/7
France: 16/5
Scotland: 7/1
England: 19/1
Wales: 99/1
Italy: 359/1
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).