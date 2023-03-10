Six Nations: Sexton returns as Ireland welcome back key players against Scotland

Captain Johnny Sexton is one of a number of key players to return to Ireland's starting line-up for Sunday's Six Nations showdown with Scotland at Murrayfield.

Sexton sat out Ireland's 34-20 victory away to Italy two weeks ago with a knock sustained in the win against France in the previous round.

The Leinster fly-half requires just eight more points to overtake former team-mate Ronan O'Gara (557) as the top scorer in Six Nations history.

Ireland also welcome back Garry Ringrose and Tadhg Furlong from injury, while Conor Murray, Dan Sheehan and Peter O'Mahony are recalled as Andy Farrell makes six changes.

Centre Robbie Henshaw and scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park are fit enough to be named among the replacements.

Farrell's side have won 10 of their past 11 games in the competition and are on for a first Grand Slam since 2018, having so far overcome Wales, France and Italy.

Scotland's title hopes were damaged in a 32-21 loss to reigning champions France last time out, coming on the back of wins over England and Wales in the first two rounds.

Gregor Townsend has made two changes from the defeat in Paris, with Jack Dempsey and Jonny Gray named in the XV.

Gray joins his brother Richie in an experienced second row, with Grant Gilchrist unavailable through suspension after being sent off against France.

Hamish Watson is the other player to make way for Scotland, who have won three of their past four home games in the Six Nations.

Sunday's contest in Edinburgh will be a special occasion for Stuart Hogg, as he is set to become only the fourth Scotland player to make a century of appearances.

"We had to make a change with Grant banned, and with the back row we feel Jack has done really well off the bench and been training at a really high level," Townsend said.

"Jack has been very consistent in his play, and integrated well with the group, and we feel it is the right time and the right opposition for him to start.

"Scott Cummings and Hamish can add real speed off the bench."

Ireland have won 19 of their 23 matches against Scotland in the Six Nations (L4), including each of their past five in a row.

Teams:

Scotland: Stuart Hogg, Kyle Steyn, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe, Finn Russell, Ben White; Pierre Schoeman, George Turner, Zander Fagerson, Richie Gray, Jonny Gray, Matt Fagerson, Jamie Ritchie (c), Jack Dempsey.

Replacements: Fraser Brown, Jamie Bhatti, Simon Berghan, Scott Cummings, Hamish Watson, Ali Price, Blair Kinghorn, Chris Harris.

Ireland: Hugo Keenan, Mack Hansen, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, James Lowe, Johnny Sexton (c), Conor Murray; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong, Iain Henderson, James Ryan, Peter O'Mahony, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris.

Replacements: Ronan Kelleher, Cian Healy, Tom O'Toole, Ryan Baird, Jack Conan, Jamison Gibson-Park, Ross Byrne, Robbie Henshaw.