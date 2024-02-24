Six Nations: Scotland 30-21 England - Van der Merwe hat-trick sinks visitors at Murrayfield

Duhan van der Merwe plunges over for his second try of the first half

Six Nations 2024: Scotland v England Scotland (17) 30 Tries: Van der Merwe3 Cons: Russell 3 Pens: Russell 3 England (13) 21 Tries: Furbank, Feyi-Waboso Cons: Ford Pens: Ford 2 Drop goal: Ford

Duhan van der Merwe became the first Scotland player to score a Calcutta Cup hat-trick as the hosts racked up a fourth successive Six Nations victory over England at Murrayfield.

The powerful winger scored two incredible tries at Twickenham last year and went one better this time.

George Furbank and Immanuel Feyi-Waboso enjoyed their first England tries, but Van der Merwe stole the show with his clinical brilliance, while Finn Russell was perfect with the boot to keep Scotland out of reach in a largely scruffy contest.

Queen Victoria was the monarch when Scotland last managed four wins in a row against England in this competition in 1896.

Both teams sit on two wins from three, with Scotland away to Italy next and England at home to unbeaten defending champions Ireland.

Scotland: 15-Kinghorn, 14-Steyn, 13-Jones, 12-Tuipulotu, 11-Van der Merwe, 10-Russell (co-capt), 9-White; 1-Schoeman, 2-Turner, 3-Fagerson, 4-Gilchrist, 5-Cummings, 6-Ritchie, 7-Darge (co-capt), 8-Dempsey

Replacements: 16-Ashman, 17-Hepburn, 18-Millar-Mills, 19-Skinner, 20-Christie, 21-Horne, 22-Healy, 23-Redpath

England: 15-Furbank, 14-Freeman, 13-Slade, 12-Lawrence, 11-Daly; 10-Ford, 9-Care; 1-Genge, 2- George (capt), 3-Cole, 4-Itoje, Chessum, Roots, Underhill, 8-Earl

Replacements: 16-Dan, 17-Marler, 18-Stuart, 19-Martin, 20-Cunningham-South, 21-Spencer, 22-Smith, 23-Feyi-Waboso

Referee: Andrew Brace (Ireland)

Touch judges: Chris Busby (Ireland) & Eoghan Cross (Ireland)

TMO: Marius Jonker (South Africa)