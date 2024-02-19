Who is in the England 2024 Six Nations squad?

Steve Borthwick has named his England squad for the Six Nations

Alex Mitchell will miss the remainder of the Six Nations after picking up a knee injury during an England training session last week.

Steve Borthwick has called up Harry Randall to the main squad, with Danny Care and Ben Spencer set to battle it out for the Nop 9 jersey when England face Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.

England fear fly-half Marcus Smith could miss the entire Six Nations Championship after sustaining a calf injury in a training session, also last week

Meanwhile, Charlie Ewels has returned to the England squad to prepare for the start of the Six Nations after illness caused Nick Isiekwe to withdraw from a training camp in Girona.

Ewels, yet to appear in a Test match under Steve Borthwick, joins a group of back-five forwards that has already been depleted by the international retirement of Courtney Lawes and a knee injury to George Martin.

Who is in the England Six Nations squad?

Steve Borthwick initially named a 36-man squad for the Six Nations featuring seven uncapped players. Since then, four players have withdrawn: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Nick Isiekwe, Oscar Beard and Ollie Lawrence. They have been replaced by Jamie Blamire, Charlie Ewels, Max Ojomah and Will Muir.

Telegraph Sport columnist Will Greenwood has offered analysis of each player selected

Forwards

Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 18 caps)

Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 107 caps)

Alex Coles (Northampton Saints, 3 caps)

Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks, 41 caps)

Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins, uncapped)

Ben Curry (Sale Sharks, 5 caps)

Theo Dan (Saracens, 7 caps)

Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 15 caps)

Ben Earl (Saracens, 25 caps)

Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 58 caps)

Jamie George (Saracens, 85 caps) – captain

Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 7 caps)

Nick Isiekwe (Saracens, 11 caps)

Maro Itoje (Saracens, 76 caps)

Joe Marler (Harlequins, 88 caps)

Beno Obano (Bath Rugby, 3 caps)

Tom Pearson (Northampton Saints, 1 cap)

Ethan Roots (Exeter Chiefs, uncapped)

Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 33 caps)

Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 30 caps)

Added: Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons, 6 caps)

Added: Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 30 caps)

Story continues

Backs

Oscar Beard (Harlequins, uncapped)

Danny Care (Harlequins, 96 caps)

Elliot Daly (Saracens, 64 caps)

Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints, uncapped)

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs, uncapped)

George Ford (Sale Sharks, 91 caps)

Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, 3 caps)

George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 6 caps)

Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 21 caps)

Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 11 caps)

Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks, uncapped)

Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 57 caps)

Fin Smith (Northampton Saints, uncapped)

Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 30 caps)

Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby, 4 caps)

Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 31 caps)

Added: Max Ojomoh (Bath, uncapped)

Added: Will Muir (Bath, uncapped)

Added: Harry Randall (Bristol, 6 caps)

Why Charlie Ewels fits the Borthwick plan

Borthwick is known to be fond of ‘hybrid’ forwards like Isiekwe that are able to move between lock and the back row. It could be that one of Itoje, Chessum or Coles wears the number six in Rome for the opening match against Italy.

Ewels won the last of his 30 caps in the 2022 loss to Ireland at Twickenham when he was sent off in the second minute for a dangerous tackle on James Ryan.

He subsequently returned to the wider squad and was part of the tour party that travelled to Australia in the summer of that year, but suffered a serious knee injury in training ahead of the Test series against the Wallabies.

In a bid to prove form and fitness for last year’s World Cup, the 28-year-old represented the Bulls in South Africa and received a call-up to Borthwick’s training group.

However, he was overlooked for the tournament as Itoje, Chessum, Martin and David Ribbans were picked. Ribbans has since traded Northampton Saints for Toulon in the Top 14.

Ewels, still renowned as a line-out general who is industrious around the field, can be buoyed by his domestic form as he links up with England. He has featured in nine of Bath’s 11 Premiership matches so far this season, starting eight of them as the West Country outfit have established a foothold in the top half of the table.

Indeed, the news is a blow to Bath, who will be without their former club captain, as well as their other England squad players already in Girona, for a pivotal derby against Bristol at Ashton Gate on Saturday, January 26.

Ewels, like many of Borthwick's forwards, can cover multiple positions - Getty Images/David Rogers

Who is England captain?

In the absence of Owen Farrell, Borthwick has experienced hooker Jamie George as his captain for the Six Nations.

“When I asked Jamie to be captain for this forthcoming series, I could sense his excitement and pride at being asked to lead his country. I am delighted that he has accepted the role,” Borthwick said.

“Jamie has been a respected leader in this group for a number of years now. With 85 England caps to his name, he is a quietly influential character who has an excellent tactical understanding and who sets high standards, whilst building strong relationships with the people around him.

Jamie George is in the running to be England's captain during the Six Nations - PA Wire/Mike Egerton

George, who has 85 international caps to his name, added: “I love playing rugby for England. I hope that everyone has seen how much it means to me, I have never shied away from that. I am so excited about where this team can go and bringing the fans on that journey with us is something that I care about deeply.”

How do I get tickets for matches?

You should consult each country’s individual union website for information about tickets to matches. Availability will vary greatly depending on which fixture you are hoping to get tickets for.

What are England’s Six Nations fixtures?

February 3 – Italy v England (Stadio Olympico)

February 10 – England v Wales (Twickenham)

February 24 – Scotland v England (Murrayfield)

March 9 – England v Ireland (Twickenham)

March 16 – France v England (Groupama Stadium, Lyon)

Who are the favourites to win the 2024 Six Nations?

Predictably, both Ireland and France are the bookies’ favourites but with each having suffered squad losses, there might be value in England’s price. Scotland, Wales and Italy are not much favoured.

Ireland to win: 2/13

England to win: 12/1

France to win: 22/1

Scotland to win: 35/1

Wales to win: 500/1

Italy to win: 1000/1

Odds correct on February 19