Six Nations: Richard Cockerill laments Luke Cowan-Dickie injury but optimistic over Tom Curry and Jonny Hill

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Will Macpherson
·3 min read
Six Nations: Richard Cockerill laments Luke Cowan-Dickie injury but optimistic over Tom Curry and Jonny Hill
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Richard Cockerill
    English rugby union footballer and coach
  • Jonny Hill
    English rugby union footballer

England forwards coach Richard Cockerill accepted that the loss of Luke Cowan-Dickie for the remainder of the Six Nations is a “blow”, but hinted that another Exeter Lion, Jonny Hill, could be back for next week’s game against Ireland.

Exeter confirmed on Thursday that Cowan-Dickie has a “significant” knee injury that will certainly keep him out for the remainder of the Six Nations and perhaps the rest of the season.

The England vice-captain’s injury – which requires surgery at the start of next week – was picked up in the first half of the win against Wales.

“We’re disappointed for Luke, for Exeter and for ourselves,” said Cockerill. “He's a very important player to the team and a leader of the group as well.

“It's a blow to the team but we've got good cover. That's the game isn't it, guys get injured and you have to deal without them and somebody else gets an opportunity.”

England will be without Luke Cowan-Dickie for the remainder of the Six Nations due to injury (PA)
England will be without Luke Cowan-Dickie for the remainder of the Six Nations due to injury (PA)

Jamie George will almost certainly step up to start against Ireland next Saturday, with Newcastle’s Jamie Blamire – who has had a prolific start to his career – coming onto the bench.

Blamire is among 25 players at a training camp in Bristol this week. Joining them are Tom Curry, who is recovering from the concussion he suffered against Wales, and Hill, who is yet to play in this campaign due to a foot injury. Cockerill said he could make his comeback against Ireland.

“Tom is going through the normal return to play protocols as any player would,” said Cockerill. “We expect him to come through that and be ready for training next week.

“Jonny Hill took a full part in training yesterday and today. It's positive news on him. That's where we're at. If he comes through training fully with no reaction, there's a good chance he'll be available for selection.”

Manu Tuilagi was a late withdrawal from the team to face Wales with a hamstring injury, and is not in camp in Bristol this week. He is facing a race against time to be involved in this championship and Cockerill said caution was required with his management.

However, Exeter team-mate Jonny Hill is on track to return for the clash with Ireland at Twickenham (Getty Images)
However, Exeter team-mate Jonny Hill is on track to return for the clash with Ireland at Twickenham (Getty Images)

“We have a very good strength and conditioning programme here and liaise with the clubs daily,” said Cockerill. “You have to prepare guys to play Test rugby and Manu was doing that. I don’t think we’d do anything differently. We obviously don’t want to injure players and moving forward we just have to make sure when he comes back to club and Test rugby he is ready to go.

“Manu has a long history of injuries, especially around the hamstring and it’s something club and country would like to get to the bottom of and solve so he’s on the field more often.

“Let’s see how he goes in the next couple of weeks and see how he rehabs back from that recent setback. Then it’s a decision to be made at a different time.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 'Just a dirty play': P.K. Subban roasted by Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel for trip

    Another day in the NHL, another controversial and dangerous play on the ice.

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • NHL awards driven by narrative and Auston Matthews has the best story

    Auston Matthews is on course to not only win the Rocket Richard but break the Maple Leafs franchise record for goals in a season, making him the firm favourite to hold the Hart Trophy at the end of this NHL season.&nbsp;

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Mark Scheifele's post-fight antics did not sit well with Canadiens

    The Canadiens weren't happy with Mark Scheifele's post-fight celebration — and they're not alone.

  • Has the Raptors' 'big ball' philosophy worked?

    Amit Mann is joined by Mark Schindler to discuss what we've learned about the Raptors' big-ball lineup and where they need to make some changes. Listen to the Raptors conversation along with a look at the Eastern Conference on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.&nbsp;

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Team Harvey's, Team Sonnet advance to PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final

    Team Harvey's (Montreal) and Team Sonnet (Toronto) posted wins over Team Bauer (Boston) and Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Nepean Sportsplex in Ottawa to move into the PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final. Laura Fortino scored in overtime to lift Toronto past Minnesota 4-3. Carolyne Prevost, Brittany Howard and Victoria Bach also found the net for Toronto. Minnesota's Sarah Potomak tied the game with less than ten seconds to go in the third period. Laura Dostaler and Annie Pankowski also sc

  • Canada's Georgia Ellenwood ruptures Achilles ahead of indoor track and field worlds

    Canadian Olympian Georgia Ellenwood ruptured her Achilles on Friday while attempting to qualify in women's pentathlon for the World Athletics indoor track and field championships in Belgrade, Serbia, next month. After setting an 8.35-second personal best in the 100-metre hurdles, the 26-year-old injured herself on a high jump attempt. The five-event pentathlon also includes long jump, shot put and 800m run. "I know this is a long recovery and I need to shift my priorities," the Langley, B.C., na

  • Scottie Barnes breaks down impressive performance vs. Nets

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes had one of his best games of the season Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. After the game, he spoke about his performance, praised Malachi Flynn for his ability to run a team, and commented on what Thaddeus Young has brought to the locker room thus far. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Waacking on the world stage: Montreal dancer choreographs Olympic gold-medal routine

    Anxious and crying, Montreal dancer Axelle Munezero watched her TV intently as the French skating champions she had trained for a year competed at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. To her relief, Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron not only topped the Olympic podium, they also set a world record in rhythm dance with a score of 90.83 using her choreography. "I don't think I was ready for that," she told CBC Montreal's Daybreak. "I was thinking 'Oh my God, we did it. We brought waacking to the

  • Arctic Winter Games International Committee suspends Yamal, Russia

    The International Arctic Winter Games Committee has suspended Yamal, Russia, from its biennial circumpolar sport and culture event, citing the Russian invasion of Ukraine in a statement Tuesday evening. The Arctic Winter Games are held every two years, and are an important circumpolar sports and cultural event for youth. About 2,000 athletes from around the world — including from Russia, Greenland, Finland and Norway, as well as Yukon, Nunavut, Nunavik, the Northwest Territories, northern Albert

  • Growlers basketball coach and general manager Ewing Jr. excited to bring CEBL to the Rock

    The Newfoundland Growlers basketball team has added some hoops royalty ahead of its inaugural season, naming Patrick Ewing Jr. — son of New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing — the club's head coach and general manager. Ewing Jr. had an eight-year run at the professional level, playing with the NBA's New Orleans Hornets and on several minor league teams, where he was named an all-star and all-league performer. He also had stints in Germany, Spain, Greece and Qatar. "I'm super excited. I'm having a

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?

  • Jets' Paul Stastny explains why he donated to 'freedom convoy' protests

    Stastny, who like most NHLers is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, rejected the notion that his support of the convoy is linked to right-wing politics.

  • Maple Leafs, Red Wings send NHL fans into frenzy with 17-goal thriller

    The Maple Leafs and Red Wings played a game for the ages on Saturday night.

  • The one thing a women's pro hockey league needs to succeed

    A recent reports suggested there will be a new women's professional hockey league by the end of 2022, including support from select NHL teams but Yahoo Sports Justin Cuthbert says the biggest investment needs to come from the big league itself.

  • 68-year-old N.W.T. skier heads to Masters World Cup in Canmore — for fun

    As Dennis Bevington prepares to square off against fellow cross-country skiers from around the world at the Masters World Cup in Canmore, Alta., he says he's not in it to win it — he just wants to enjoy the ride. "I put in my time on the ski trails over the last two years and we'll see what happens. I'm not in line for any medals, but I love participation," said Bevington, 68, who lives in Fort Smith, N.W.T. It's the second time Bevington is racing in the cross-country ski competition, which run

  • Which Raptors depth piece is going to pop down the stretch of the season?

    The Raptors will need at least one of these players to elevate their game down the stretch.

  • Should Auston Matthews be considered the MVP front runner?

    With incredible numbers, team success and historical implication, the Maple Leafs sniper has the most levers to pull on when building a Hart Trophy case.