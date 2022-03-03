Six Nations: Richard Cockerill laments Luke Cowan-Dickie injury but optimistic over Tom Curry and Jonny Hill

England forwards coach Richard Cockerill accepted that the loss of Luke Cowan-Dickie for the remainder of the Six Nations is a “blow”, but hinted that another Exeter Lion, Jonny Hill, could be back for next week’s game against Ireland.

Exeter confirmed on Thursday that Cowan-Dickie has a “significant” knee injury that will certainly keep him out for the remainder of the Six Nations and perhaps the rest of the season.

The England vice-captain’s injury – which requires surgery at the start of next week – was picked up in the first half of the win against Wales.

“We’re disappointed for Luke, for Exeter and for ourselves,” said Cockerill. “He's a very important player to the team and a leader of the group as well.

“It's a blow to the team but we've got good cover. That's the game isn't it, guys get injured and you have to deal without them and somebody else gets an opportunity.”

England will be without Luke Cowan-Dickie for the remainder of the Six Nations due to injury (PA)

Jamie George will almost certainly step up to start against Ireland next Saturday, with Newcastle’s Jamie Blamire – who has had a prolific start to his career – coming onto the bench.

Blamire is among 25 players at a training camp in Bristol this week. Joining them are Tom Curry, who is recovering from the concussion he suffered against Wales, and Hill, who is yet to play in this campaign due to a foot injury. Cockerill said he could make his comeback against Ireland.

“Tom is going through the normal return to play protocols as any player would,” said Cockerill. “We expect him to come through that and be ready for training next week.

“Jonny Hill took a full part in training yesterday and today. It's positive news on him. That's where we're at. If he comes through training fully with no reaction, there's a good chance he'll be available for selection.”

Manu Tuilagi was a late withdrawal from the team to face Wales with a hamstring injury, and is not in camp in Bristol this week. He is facing a race against time to be involved in this championship and Cockerill said caution was required with his management.

Story continues

However, Exeter team-mate Jonny Hill is on track to return for the clash with Ireland at Twickenham (Getty Images)

“We have a very good strength and conditioning programme here and liaise with the clubs daily,” said Cockerill. “You have to prepare guys to play Test rugby and Manu was doing that. I don’t think we’d do anything differently. We obviously don’t want to injure players and moving forward we just have to make sure when he comes back to club and Test rugby he is ready to go.

“Manu has a long history of injuries, especially around the hamstring and it’s something club and country would like to get to the bottom of and solve so he’s on the field more often.

“Let’s see how he goes in the next couple of weeks and see how he rehabs back from that recent setback. Then it’s a decision to be made at a different time.”