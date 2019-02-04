Six Nations: Ireland count the cost of England defeat as CJ Stander is ruled out with ‘facial injury’

CJ Stander will miss at least Ireland’s next two Six Nations matches after coming off the field with a suspected double-cheek fracture and broken eye socket as Joe Schmidt counts up the cost of the opening weekend defeat by England.

No 8 Stander left the field with a badly swollen face around his left eye, and although the Irish Rugby Football Union could only confirm that he will miss “up to four weeks” with a facial injury, his brother-in-law appeared to confirm how bad the damage actually was.

"Proud of CJ Stander playing 62mins with two fractures in his cheek and eye socket", said brother-in-law Ryk Neethling on Twitter after the Aviva Stadium defeat on Saturday night.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Stander is not the only player left feeling the effects of a brutal barrage by the English. Keith Earls was forced off at half-time of the defeat after suffering a hip injury, having been hit by late and early tackles from flanker Tom Curry and lock Maro Itoje in the first half. Both Garry Ringrose and Devin Toner were also forced off with leg injuries, and the trio will be monitored this week to determine whether they can play any part in Saturday’s trip to Murrayfield to face Scotland.

"Keith Earls suffered a hip pointer injury and will be managed across the early part of the week,” said an IRFU statement on Monday.

"Devin Toner aggravated an ankle injury and Garry Ringrose reported some hamstring tightness. Both will be further assessed by the medical team over the next 24 hours.

"Andrew Conway presented with some calf tightness following training last Thursday and will rehab in Munster this week."

Story continues

The injuries add to a list that already includes locks Iain Henderson and Tadhg Beirne, who will miss the weekend trip to Edinburgh, and even though Toner will have to recover from his pre-existing ankle injury if he is to feature against Gregor Townsend’s side, Schmidt had not brought anyone into camp this week.

The obvious replacement for Toner if he fails to recover in time is Connacht’s Quinn Roux after he came off the bench to replace the Leinster lock on Saturday, while Ringrose would be less of an issue with Schmidt having options at hand as Robbie Henshaw can return to centre after a questionable performance at full-back, or the versatile Will Addison could come into the side if the head coach wants to persist with Henshaw at 15.

CJ Stander (right) suffered a facial injury that will rule him out for up to four weeks (Reuters)

Stander’s absence will be harder to cover though, as Sean O’Brien would need to make a swift return to the starting line-up after Saturday’s cameo even though his natural position is at flanker.