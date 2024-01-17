When is the Six Nations? Fixtures and schedule for 2024 Championship

Ireland will be bidding to defend their crown in the 2024 Six Nations (Getty Images)

The Six Nations returns with Ireland hoping to defend their Grand Slam crown.

The start of a new cycle has seen significant change in the six competing unions since a thrilling Rugby World Cup in France.

England, Ireland, Wales and France are all likely to have new captains at the helm, while Italy begin life under Gonzalo Quesada after a post-tournament coaching change.

Scotland will be hoping to build on a third-placed finish a year ago in what looks to be an open edition of one of rugby’s most storied championships.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the 2024 Six Nations?

The 2024 men’s Six Nations starts on Friday 2 February and will conclude with “Super Saturday”, with the final three games all held on Saturday 16 March.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch every game live on the BBC and ITV, who share the rights to the Six Nations. Coverage will be available online via the BBC iPlayer and ITVX.

Which cities are hosting games?

While England (Twickenham), Wales (Cardiff), Scotland (Edinburgh), Italy (Rome) and Ireland (Dublin) are all in their traditional homes, France have been forced to relocate their fixtures from the Stade de France due to the Paris Olympics. Fabien Galthie’s side will instead play in Marseille, Lille and Lyon — all three cities hosted games during the World Cup.

2024 Six Nations full schedule

Round 1

France vs Ireland (Stade Velodrome, Marseille) - Friday 2 February, 8pm GMT

Italy vs England (Stadio Olimpico, Rome) - Saturday 3 February, 2.15pm GMT

Wales vs Scotland (Principality Stadium, Cardiff) - Saturday 3 February, 4.45pm GMT

Round 2

Scotland vs France (Murrayfield, Edinburgh) - Saturday 10 February, 2.15pm GMT

England vs Wales (Twickenham, London) - Saturday 10 February, 4.45pm GMT

Ireland vs Italy (Aviva Stadium, Dublin) - Sunday 11 February, 3pm GMT

Round 3

Ireland vs Wales (Aviva Stadium, Dublin) - Saturday 24 February, 2.15pm GMT

Scotland vs England (Murrayfield, Edinburgh) - Saturday 24 February, 4.45pm GMT

France vs Italy (Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille) - Sunday 25 February, 3pm GMT

Round 4

Italy vs Scotland (Stadio Olimpico, Rome) - Saturday 9 March, 2.15pm GMT

England vs Ireland (Twickenham, London) - Saturday 9 March, 4.45pm GMT

Wales vs France (Principality Stadium, Cardiff) - Sunday 10 March, 3pm GMT

Round 5

Wales vs Italy (Principality Stadium, Cardiff) - Saturday 16 March, 2.15pm GMT

Ireland vs Scotland (Aviva Stadium, Dublin) - Saturday 16 March, 4.45pm GMT

France vs England (Groupama Stadium, Lyon) - Saturday 16 March, 8pm GMT