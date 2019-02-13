Six Nations: Dan Robson sent back to Wasps for game time as Maro Itoje and Dylan Hartley join England squad

Eddie Jones has releases Wasps scrum-half Dan Robson to play in this Friday’s Premiership fixture against Bristol Bears in order to get match minutes under his belt after leaving him out of 25-man England training squad that will convene in London on Wednesday.

Having beaten both Ireland and France so far in the Six Nations, England know that victory against Wales next Saturday will leave them as the only side capable of claiming the Grand Slam, making the Cardiff encounter a showdown between the two sides currently top of the championship.

But with Robson only playing the final 10 minutes of Sunday’s 44-8 win over the French – having been kept on the bench in Dublin – Jones has not called up the 26-year-old back to enable him to feature in Friday night’s trip to Bristol.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The only other available player who is not included from the weekend’s win at Twickenham is tighthead prop Dan Cole, who will remain with Leicester Tigers for Saturday afternoon’s clash with reigning champions Saracens, while Mako Vunipola is a forced absentee after being ruled out for 10 weeks with ankle ligament damage – ending his Six Nations campaign in the process.

Despite losing key man Vunipola to injury, Jones has not yet called up another loosehead prop, with Ellis Genge and Ben Moon named for the three-day Kensington training camp.

Jones has also elected to release Bath wing Joe Cokanasiga as he continues his return from a knee injury, with the 21-year-old available for Saturday's visit of Newcastle Falcons to the Recreation Ground, but Wasps flanker Brad Shields is retained in the squad after shaking off a side strain suffered at the start of the Six Nations.

Story continues

As well as the 25-man squad, Jones has included injured forwards Dylan Hartley and Maro Itoje in order to monitor their progress as they recover from knee injuries.

However, while Itoje could yet feature in the clash at the Principality Stadium, co-captain Hartley looks unlikely to feature.

“Whether he’s available for Wales is probably more of a long shot but you never know,” Jones said of Itoje after Sunday’s victory. “He’s got quite freakish recuperative powers so we’ll wait and see. It’ll be handy to bring him off the bench.

“(Hartley’s) probably a little bit slower. I couldn’t see him be available for Wales.”

England training squad

Forwards

Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers), Jamie George (Saracens), Nathan Hughes (Wasps), George Kruis (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints), Brad Shields (Wasps), Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins), Billy Vunipola (Saracens), Ben Moon (Exeter Chiefs), Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs), Mark Wilson (Newcastle Falcons)

Backs

Chris Ashton (Sale Sharks), Elliot Daly (Wasps), Ollie Devoto (Exeter Chiefs), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Leicester Tigers), Jonny May (Leicester Tigers), Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Ben Te’o (Worcester Warriors), Manu Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers)