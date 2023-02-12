Six Nations bonus points system explained

The Six Nations has had a bonus point system since 2017 with attacking rugby rewarded and potentially decisive in the final standings in 2023.

There is a bonuspoint if teams score four tries or should you lose by seven or fewer points.

The bonus points system has been prevalent in domestic club competitions, the Rugby World Cup and Rugby Championship for some time, but given the potential to secure the grand slam with five victories, the introduction to the Six Nations took some time.

To avoid the potential for a team to win all five games and still lose out on the title, should a team win four games with a bonus point and then lose one match by seven points or fewer or achieve the four try bonus point, three more points would be awarded if you can win every single match.

A Grand Slam winner would therefore have at least 23 points, an insurmountable total against any other team.

Six Nations bonus points system