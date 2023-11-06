Six Nations will be the acid test of Steve Borthwick’s methods with England

Steve Borthwick has managed his players well in terms of their conditioning and returns them to their clubs at their physical peak - PA/David Davies

For hardened club rugby fans, the period post-World Cup is the moment they savour, with all their stars returning to club duty. However well, or poorly, they have started the season, there is always hope returning internationals will have a positive effect on the club’s fortunes. It could be so, but it is not always guaranteed, because the transition from World Cup to club is not necessarily straightforward.

World Cup players have been in a different environment, with a completely different focus, for nigh on five months. International coaches and managers design this experience to replicate a club environment in all but name and, as with each club set-up, there are friendships and bonds created that will be long-lasting. Breaking away from this is easier for some than others.

On the one hand, and fortunately for the Gallagher Premiership, it appears that Steve Borthwick has managed his players well from a physical point of view. They looked stronger in the latter stages of the tournament, and they did not pick up a plethora of injuries as the tournament progressed. Contrast this with, say, their Welsh counterparts who looked stilted when it came to the knockout stages. If fitness planning works, the players should – barring injury – be at their physical peak right now.

If you have been a player on the fringes of the squad, much of the last five months has entailed holding a tackle bag and playing in a shadow XV, against which the first-choice team practises drills and strike moves. However much of an honour this is, it is of limited enjoyment for players who are fierce competitors. So, for some players the chance to be in a starting XV, instead of sitting in the stand, is a welcome prospect. For those who have taken part in the whole World Cup campaign as match-day squad players it can be a different story.

No player will admit this, and they certainly will not say it aloud, but returning to a club environment can, psychologically, be a difficult experience. Players will tell themselves they are returning to their bread-and-butter rugby, and they will enjoy being back with their club-mates. However, without wanting to appear pejorative, the lure of Newcastle away is not the same as a semi-final against South Africa. Players might even recognise the effects of this transition as they will genuinely feel they are putting no less effort into their game. It will only be apparent to independent scrutiny or with the benefit of hindsight.

Last weekend, many of England’s returning internationals managed to turn in top performances for their cub sides. To take just three examples from many, Jamie George, Maro Itoje and Marcus Smith starred in their clubs’ victories and all should be noted and praised because it is nowhere near as easy as they made it appear. It is a testament to both their personal and their club’s professionalism that they wanted to, and did, play with such aplomb. It will be interesting to see whether the internationals who were rested for last week can do the same when they play next week.

What was also plain from last weekend’s games is the gap between club and international rugby in terms of pace and sharpness. It was particularly apparent the returning internationals were that bit sharper and quicker, in thought and deed, than their club-mates. This is not just a question of them being more talented – they have been operating in a more rarefied sphere than their colleagues.

This should have an effect on the looming Six Nations which, in some post-World Cup years, has been something of a write-off. The four-year watershed can mean rafts of players retiring and equal numbers of completely raw recruits being tried out. Fortunately, this time round it could be different. Although nearly all of the Six Nations squads will have some retirees, and the likes of Danny Care, Jonny Sexton and others will be missed, the core of all squads remain available for selection.

Therefore, it is not unreasonable to expect that Borthwick and his coaching team deliver a much better outcome in next year’s Six Nations. They need to show that however creditable their third place in the World Cup, it was not just a result of an advantageous draw.

Every England fan wants to believe their team is on an upward trajectory and that the standard shown in the loss against the world champions was not a one off. This time round, we should have a Six Nations championship in which we will be able to make sensible judgments on England’s progress.

