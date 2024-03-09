Six Nations 2025 fixtures: France host Wales in opener & England travel to Dublin

France beat Wales 41-28 in the 2023 Six Nations at Stade de France

France will host Wales in the first match of the 2025 Six Nations on 31 January, with England travelling to Dublin on the opening weekend.

Ireland, the only team still chasing a Grand Slam in this year's championship, host France in round four.

After the trip to Dublin, England have home games against France, Scotland and Italy.

Wales welcome England to Cardiff for the final weekend, with Ireland away to Italy and France hosting Scotland.

It is the first time since 2013, when Warren Gatland's side claimed a 30-3 win over England to claim the title, that the pair have faced each other in the final round.

Scotland will be seeking a fifth successive win over Steve Borthwick's side when they play on 22 February.

The first two rounds are to be played on consecutive weekends, with a two-week break before the third set of fixtures.

There will be another 14-day break before the fourth and fifth rounds.

2025 Six Nations fixtures

All times GMT

Round 1

31 January

France v Wales (20:15)

1 February

Scotland v Italy (14:15)

Ireland v England (16:45)

Round 2

8 February

Italy v Wales (14:15)

England v France (16:45)

9 February

Scotland v Ireland (15:00)

Round 3

22 February

Wales v Ireland (14:15)

England v Scotland (16:45)

23 February

Italy v France (15:00)

Round 4

8 March

Ireland v France (14:15)

Scotland v Wales (16:45)

9 March

England v Italy (15:00)

Round 5

16 March

Italy v Ireland (14:15)

Wales v England (16:45)

France v Scotland (20:00)