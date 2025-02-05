Six Nations 2025: Fin Smith set to start at fly-half for England against France

Fin Smith will start for England (Adam Davy/PA Wire)

Fin and Marcus Smith are expected to start England’s Six Nations showdown against France on Saturday.

England head into the game at Twickenham looking to bounce back from defeat to Ireland last week in their opening game of the Six Nations.

Head coach Steve Borthwick is expected to make changes after that loss, with one of those being Fin Smith earning a first start at fly-half.

That would see fellow playmaker Marcus Smith, who started last week’s loss in Dublin at fly-half, moved to full-back.

“Marcus is obviously another set of eyes that are very opportunistic. ‘Where’s the space? Who can I beat?’,” said England attack coach Richard Wigglesworth.

“But Freddie Steward brings an incredible level of high ball skill and a kick return that is incredibly decisive on the way back. There are competing demands that you are trading off all the time.

“We are blessed with having three 10s that can all play international rugby to a high level. Fin has had less chance than the rest at the moment, but he is really clear with his game, he is confident without being arrogant and wants to get better.

“He has all the things that you associate with top 10s. He’s really clear with what he wants and how to best position the team.”

Fin Smith has made seven appearances for England so far - but all of those have come off the bench.

Marcus Smith will start for England at full-back (Getty Images)

The 22-year-old has been tipped for a bright future and has performed well at club level for Northampton Saints.

“Fin sees space really well,” said England centre Henry Slade. “There’s always going to be space on the field somewhere, you can’t defend everything, and he sees it really well.

“Obviously he’s a slightly different 10 to Marcus. Marcus has got that X factor in terms of beating a man one-on-one and all that stuff, but Fin is very measured. He speaks very well.

“A big part of a number 10’s role is moving the team around to where they need to be on the pitch and he’s been really good at that.”

England have already been forced into one change for Saturday’s clash with France as wing Cadan Murley, who scored on his debut in Dublin, is out with a foot injury.

Freddie Steward could be moved onto the wing after starting at full-back last week given his ability to compete for the high ball.

There may be changes in the pack, too. Tom Willis, the Saracens No8, is in contention to start. England are due to announce their team on Thursday.