Six Nations 2024: How to watch every match for FREE on TV and online

It's Six Nations time again, with one of rugby's most entertaining tournaments set to be broadcast live free-to-air in the UK once more.

ITV has all the home matches for England, Ireland, France and Italy in 2024, while the BBC will be showing coverage of games in Cardiff and Edinburgh for Wales and Scotland respectively.

However, what happens beyond the end of the current TV deal in 2025 remains to be seen, with the Government recently rejecting growing calls from around the sport and indeed parliament for the Six Nations to finally be added to the list of 'crown jewel' sporting events that must always be broadcast live on free-to-air TV.

That means it is possible that the tournament could one day end up on pay TV, but for now it remains available for everyone to enjoy.

Here is how to watch every game at the 2024 Six Nations live and for free on TV, with free live streams also available online either via the ITVX website and app or the BBC Sport website and iPlayer.

How to watch 2024 Six Nations live

All kick-off times GMT

Round one

Friday, February 2

France vs Ireland (8pm, Stade Velodrome, ITV1)

Saturday, February 3

Italy vs England (2:15pm, Stadio Olimpico, ITV1)

Wales vs Scotland (4:45pm, Principality Stadium, BBC One)

Round two

Saturday, February 10

Scotland vs France (2:15pm, Murrayfield, BBC One)

England vs Wales (4:45pm, Twickenham, ITV1)

Sunday, February 11

Ireland vs Italy (3pm, Aviva Stadium, ITV1)

Round three

Saturday, February 24

Ireland vs Wales (2:15pm, Aviva Stadium, ITV1)

Scotland vs England (4:45pm, Murrayfield, BBC One)

Sunday, February 25

France vs Italy (3pm, Decathlon Arena, ITV1)

Round four

Saturday, March 9

Italy vs Scotland (2:15pm, Stadio Olimpico, ITV1)

England vs Ireland (4:45pm, Twickenham, ITV1)

Sunday, March 10

Wales vs France (3pm, Principality Stadium, BBC One)

Round five

Saturday, March 16

Wales vs Italy (2:15pm, Principality Stadium, BBC One)

Ireland vs Scotland (4:45pm, Aviva Stadium, ITV1)

France vs England (8pm, Groupama Stadium, ITV1)