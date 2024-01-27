Six Nations 2024: Wales prop Gareth Thomas expects no easy ride for tournament opponents

Prop Gareth Thomas has played 26 internationals for Wales

Guinness Six Nations 2024: Wales v Scotland Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 3 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru & live text on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online, 4 February and later on demand

Prop Gareth Thomas says he expects no Six Nations opponent to have an easy ride against Wales' forwards.

Head coach Warren Gatland has selected an inexperienced forward squad for this year's tournament, with the tight-head prop trio involved at the World Cup missing.

But loose-head prop Thomas believes Wales should not be written off.

"I can't see a team coming up against us and thinking they're going to have an easy day," said Thomas.

"Since I have been involved and watching Wales before me, nobody has had any easy day against Wales.

"We always punch above our weight. The boys we've got in the squad at the minute, none of us will back down in any fight."

Thomas, 30, points to success Wales had at the World Cup, where they topped their group with wins against Fiji, Portugal, Australia and Georgia before losing to Argentina in the quarter-final.

"We played big packs at the World Cup and it all went well for us at scrum and maul time," said Thomas.

"We're just trying to carry on from what we were doing at the World Cup where things were looking up, the stats we had were good."

There is some continuity from the World Cup on the loose-head side, with Thomas joined by Corey Domachowski, although Kemsley Mathias has replaced the injured Nicky Smith.

Hooker Dewi Lake misses out through injury but tight-head props Dillon Lewis and Henry Thomas have been left out and Tomas Francis is unavailable for the tournament after his move to Provence.

That leaves Keiron Assiratti, Leon Brown and uncapped Bath prop Archie Griffin battling it out for the number three jersey with Thomas and Ryan Elias expected to start as part of the front-row trio.

"There will be new combinations, so we have to do a lot of set-ups," said Thomas.

"We are trying to get those set-ups as fluid as possible. Keiron was here all summer, so he has filled that spot easily.

"There will be a lot of work to do before Saturday in that area. But on the work we've done so far, it's looking good."

Despite the unproven and inexperienced squad, Thomas says head coach Gatland continues to motivate Wales' players.

"You can tell already he is breathing confidence into the group and that will be key for us next week in a young group," said Thomas.

"It's exciting what we can do. Gats said in the World Cup we're a country that always punches above its weight. We're going to have to do that in this campaign as well.

"If we can deliver on the belief and detail we get from the coaches, I think we'll look good."

Scotland have not won in Cardiff in 22 years but have been installed as favourites by bookmakers to triumph on the opening weekend of the Six Nations.

"Scotland will think this is an opportunity for them, but that's good for us as well," said Thomas.

"As a fresh group of boys, we don't have much to lose. There's a lot of energy in the camp and that will continue into the game. I will put everything into it from game one and empty the tank."