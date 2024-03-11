Six Nations 2024: Wales must deal with the pressure against Italy, says Adam Beard

Guinness Six Nations: Wales v France Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 16 March Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online from 13:34 GMT; listen on BBC Sport website, BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru; text commentary and highlights on BBC Sport website and app.

Wales cannot hide from the pressure of a make-or-break Six Nations finale against Italy, says lock Adam Beard.

Only twice in Six Nations history have Wales lost their opening four games, and not since 2007.

But they must beat Italy by eight points and prevent the Azzurri scoring four tries to avoid finishing last for the first time in 21 years.

Beard said: "It's a huge game with a lot of pressure but we've got to deal with it, there are no ifs or buts now."

He added: "There is nothing we can do but win that game, otherwise you know what is going to happen.

"We have to deal with the pressure and do so pretty quickly to get the win.

"We know it's coming but we can't put too much pressure on ourselves because sometimes that goes the other way and create a vicious cycle and spiral backwards.

"But we will be honest with our review because we've got a short turnaround to get better and get our bodies right after France.

"I have no doubt that if we get our stuff right and put in that 80-minute performance, we will comfortably get the win we all desperately need."

Wales are stuck in their worst home run in the Six Nations having lost their last six matches in Cardiff, following the 45-24 defeat by France.

Wales led France with 16 minutes to go before being out-muscled by Les Bleus' replacements.

It has been a familiar story having led England at a similar point at Twickenham and been in touching distance of Ireland before conceding two late tries in Dublin.

"You can't knock the boys because there's so much effort and fight," said Beard, one of only five Wales starters against France with more than 40 caps.

"But as a young group, we have to learn quickly that international rugby is about game-management and winning.

"It might seem tough right now with the losses but going forward, these young players will be better off for this exposure."

Beard could find himself edged out if captain Dafydd Jenkins returns to the second row from flanker while Wales are assessing injuries to back-row Tommy Reffell, centre Joe Roberts and hooker Ryan Elias.

In contrast, Italian rugby, under new national coach Gonzalo Quesada, has been rejuvenated from their World Cup disappointment.

The spine of the squad is based on Benetton who have won 10 of 15 games this season in both the United Rugby Championship and European Challenge Cup.

Italy won on their last visit to Wales in 2022 and travel to Cardiff on the back of a draw with France followed by a 31-29 victory over Scotland.

"That was an unbelievable win for them and they're going to be on a massive high coming to the Principality Stadium," said Ospreys lock Beard.

"Italian rugby is 100 percent on the up. It has been a tough Test match every single time I've played them, they have physicality and structure and exciting players.

"Perhaps they are favourites because we've had four losses, but we're going to be hungry for next week. It's a must-win game and go to the well for 80 minutes."