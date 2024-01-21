Six Nations 2024: Wales centre George North gives Warren Gatland injury scare

George North has played 118 internationals for Wales

Centre George North has given Wales a Six Nations injury scare after he suffered a shoulder injury in Ospreys' Challenge Cup victory against Lions in Johannesburg.

North scored a try before leaving the field in the first half of the 38-28 win.

The 118-capped back is Wales' most experienced player in Warren Gatland's 34-man squad.

Wales' campaign starts at home against Scotland on Saturday, 3 February.

North and his fellow Ospreys team-mates in the Wales squad, Adam Beard and Owen Watkin, flew back from South Africa on Sunday evening.

They will link up with Wales at the training base on Monday morning where North's fitness will be assessed.

He was seen with an icepack on his shoulder in South Africa.

"He is a bit sore," said Ospreys head coach Toby Booth.

"He has a neural element in his shoulder which has shut down a little bit.

"The Welsh boys are travelling back tonight so I am not sure that flight will be the most comfortable.

"He has got a bit of recovery time back before he gets back and we will hand over all the information to try and treat him and get him back up and running as soon as possible.

"He stayed out there and was tough which was cool to see. He has been very good with the youngsters this week. We wish him a speedy recovery."

Centre options

North, 31, would be expected to rekindle his World Cup centre partnership with Nick Tompkins, with Owen Watkin, Joe Roberts and Mason Grady the other current midfield options at Gatland's disposal.

North, who will leave Ospreys for French side Provence for 2024-25, is Wales' third most capped player, behind only Alun Wyn Jones and Gethin Jenkins.

He became the first Welshman to play in four World Cup quarter-finals in the 2023 defeat against Argentina in Marseille.

"We had some conversations with George and I think he can still get to the next World Cup," said Gatland after naming his squad last week.

Story continues

"His role over the next few years may change, he could be someone who ends up as part of the 23 or part of the squad.

"He's well aware of that, I thought the combination with Nick Tompkins and George was great during the World Cup."

Uncapped Cardiff number eight Mackenzie Martin was also forced off in the Investec Champions Cup defeat by Racing 92, while Leicester flanker Tommy Reffell failed a head injury assessment (HIA) when facing Leinster.

Wales are already without number eight Taulupe Faletau, flankers Jac Morgan and Taine Plumtree and hooker Dewi Lake for the Six Nations tournament because of injuries, while Dan Biggar and Leigh Halfpenny have retired and Liam Williams is unavailable because of club commitments in Japan.