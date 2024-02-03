Six Nations 2024: From Porthcawl juniors to Wales captain - the making of Dafydd Jenkins

Dafydd Jenkins replaces Sam Warburton as the second-youngest Wales captain in history

Guinness Six Nations 2024: Wales v Scotland Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 3 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru & live text on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online, 4 February and later on demand

From Porthcawl to the Wales captaincy. Lock Dafydd Jenkins will complete quite the journey when he leads out Wales in the opening Six Nations game against Scotland on Saturday.

Following injuries to Jac Morgan and Dewi Lake, Jenkins will be 21 years and 60 days when he becomes Wales' second-youngest captain in history.

Only a certain Sir Gareth Edwards was younger, aged 20, when he led Wales for the first time, also against Scotland in Cardiff, during the 1968 Five Nations.

Jenkins was not even born the last time Scotland beat Wales in Cardiff

He has rugby pedigree. His father, Hywel, played for Wales in a non-capped match against America. He was known as "Crazy Horse" with his friends calling his son "Baby Horse".

The boy who started out in the south Wales seaside town is certainly a man now, and making a splash having been handed one of the highest honours in Welsh sport.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland compared his new skipper to Alun Wyn Jones. Praise indeed.

BBC Sport Wales talks to people who have helped Jenkins along the way.

Porthcawl roots

Jenkins began playing rugby for Porthcawl RFC juniors between eight and 16. His dad Hywel was one of the coaches alongside Brendan Roach and Paul Markey, who recalls the young Jenkins.

"Daf and a few of the bigger boys didn't like the tag stuff," said Markey.

"They wanted to get into using their physical attributes as opposed to just pulling tags off kids.

"I remember a natural player straight away, he always had this instinctiveness.

"He came from a tremendous rugby background. Hywel has had a big influence, being his father as well. He is quite a character.

Story continues

"Daf has a lot of his dad in him in the way he plays his rugby. He is a tough boy in the right manner.

"Every international lock needs a bit of what the Aussies call 'mongrel'. He has that.

"Daf played number eight for Porthcawl and then Bridgend Schools put him to lock and he was fantastic in a line-out from an early age.

"I was concerned he probably wouldn't be big enough to be a top-class second-row. Although he was always one of the tallest boys, his big growth spurt came later. He grew about six inches in six months!

"One thing that separated him was his incredible work-rate and mental attitude, added to his physical attributes.

"Another unique factor was he watched a lot of rugby, whether it would be over here or Super Rugby in the middle of the night. Kids don't just do that.

"He was so dedicated. I can't imagine him doing anything else than being a professional rugby player.

"At 12 or 13, it was like having a professional player in your team. He was always captain and not just because he was the best player.

"A natural leader that all the boys looked up to. He speaks well and the other lads couldn't help but follow.

"I remember we played Pontypridd under-nines and I came home and said Daf would play for Wales. I told anybody who would listen to me.

"The Wales captaincy might be a bit of a shock at 21 but I would have expected it to be given to him at some point.

"We will be so proud when he leads Wales. We have his pictures and jerseys on the wall at the club to show our juniors what can be done.

"Five years ago he was captain of Porthcawl Under-16s. Now he's captain of Wales. It's incredible."

Short presentational grey line

School years

Jenkins attended West Park primary school before going to Porthcawl Comprehensive School where he worked with head of PE Andrew Stradling.

"He was a fantastic all-round sportsperson and at the beginning he was equally as good a swimmer as a rugby prospect," said Stradling.

"He had tremendous cardiovascular endurance as a youngster.

"It wasn't apparent he was going to be an international rugby player as he could equally have had representative honours in the pool.

"He was tall but I would never have said he would have become the giant he is. He was always a galvanising force within our rugby teams.

"I remember he had a nasty foot injury and was out for a spell - we were concerned.

"He showed real grit and resilience to overcome that setback and come back stronger again. That nasty injury could have ended the playing career for lots of youngsters but not Daf.

"He was picked by Bridgend Schools in year 10. I remember once a couple of their outside-halves got injured, he stepped in at 10 for a game and performed admirably.

"We are immensely proud, not just for the school, but the Porthcawl community. We must acknowledge the input Porthcawl RFC have had.

"It's the biggest achievement in Welsh sport, to captain your country in rugby."

Short presentational grey line

From boy to man

Jenkins decided to leave Wales aged 16 and attended Hartpury College, which has produced many internationals. Academy manager Wayne Thompson recalls the growth in Jenkins on and off the field.

"Everybody sees Hartpury, especially from the outside, for what we've achieved rugby-wise but the biggest thing is being in a residential college, rather than a school environment, maybe means you're treated more as an adult," said Thompson.

"You have to work off your own bat with your studies alongside rugby. It's more of a university feel, so you grow up quickly.

"Daf was always going to be a good rugby player but seeing him develop as a leader and captain at a young age, with all those softer skills he learned living away from home and fending for himself, probably helped.

"We breed players that have personality traits of leaders alongside being good rugby players.

"You also have players you see for the first time and instantly think they have got something.

"There is Harry Randall, Louis Rees-Zammit, Ellis Genge... and Daf falls into that category.

"He was with us for two years over the difficult Covid period. He captained our first-year team and played a couple of college first-team games but then due to Covid, we didn't have a college league in his second year so he missed out.

"He made a massive impression and was a brilliant team man. The bit that epitomises Daf is he had no issues playing in our second team in that first year.

"A lot of players would have thrown their toys out of the pram but he was happy driving a year one side. That says a lot.

"He was a commanding presence and the boys listened to every word he said. He was tough and uncompromising and Daf's point of difference was his physicality.

"It doesn't surprise me he stepped into senior rugby so young and has been able to achieve what he has.

"Captaining your country is his next step. He deserves the accolades."

Short presentational grey line

Easing into Exeter life

Jenkins had been part of the Ospreys academy but while playing for Hartpury, he was contacted by Exeter head coach Rob Baxter and he linked up with their team in 2021 while studying sports science at Exeter University.

He played for the university rugby team, scoring a try and being named man of the match against Durham in the BUCS Super Rugby tournament triumph.

In November 2022, at 19 years and 342 days, Jenkins set the Premiership record as the youngest captain, in a victory against London Irish.

"I probably can't say enough good things about Daf, he pretty much gets everything right," said Baxter.

"It didn't take long to see he has leadership qualities. He sets high standards for himself and players around him.

"He has a good attitude, wants to improve individually, be successful and be part of a collective improvement.

"He understands the importance of the team and is a good club man. There are a lot of good qualities to Daf.

"Our job is to try not to put too much on his shoulders, but at the same time he is exactly the kind of guy you want as captain of your team."

Short presentational grey line

Wales come calling

Dafydd Jenkins has won 12 caps for Wales, making his debut in November 2022

It would not be long before his country came calling. Jenkins made his Wales mark in the under-20s shirt against South Africa in July 2022 with his no-fear attitude. During a break in play he walked over to where his opponents were gathered in a customary huddle and helped himself to their water.

Aged 19, he made his senior debut as a replacement in the defeat against Georgia in November 2022, featured in a first World Cup as Wales' youngest squad member and now captains his country.

So the Dafydd Jenkins story returns to Porthcawl. Saturday will mark 56 years to the day that Edwards became the youngest Welshman to lead his country. Remarkably it was on the same date, 3 February, and against the same opposition. Wales won 5-0.

Porthcawl is where Edwards now calls home. The former Wales and British and Irish Lions scrum-half also played with Jenkins' grandfather Richard Gronow, father of Dafydd's mother Rhian, for the Welsh Schoolboys. Rhian is a GP in the area.

"I have not known Dafydd that long but our history goes back a long way so I have a keen interest," said Edwards.

"I've been keeping an eye on Dafydd because, as it happens, his mother is a doctor in the village.

"I also played with his grandfather for my first game with Wales Schoolboys in Yorkshire and then for Cardiff against Bridgend. He was an outstanding hooker.

"I hope Dafydd will be as excited as I was all those years ago. I think he would take a 5-0 win now as well!

"It is an outstanding achievement and Dafydd has shown with Exeter he has an experienced head on young shoulders.

"I wish him all the best and hope he has no fear."

Edwards says Jenkins or Morgan could one day achieve even more.

"Dafydd is a special character and I am proud that he is taking Jac's place," said Edwards.

"If they keep as they are, who knows, maybe they could be Lions captains one day. They have the ability."

One step at a time for Jenkins. That journey continues against Scotland.