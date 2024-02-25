Six Nations 2024: France 13-13 Italy - Paolo Garbisi misses injury-time penalty for historic Italian win

Guinness Six Nations: France v Italy France: (10) 13 Tries: Ollivon Pens: Ramos 2 Con: Ramos Italy: (6) 13 Tries: Capuozzo Pens: Page-Relo, Garbisi Con: Garbisi

Paolo Garbisi's injury-time penalty hit the post as Italy were denied a first Six Nations victory in France.

The fly-half looked set to seal the historic win until the ball fell off the tee, which resulted in a rushed attempt due to the shot clock.

Ange Capuozzo's late try and Garbisi's difficult conversion had drawn Italy level against the 14-man hosts.

Centre Jonathan Danty saw his high tackle upgraded to a red card during a half-time review.

The 31-year-old made direct head-on-head contact with Juan Ignacio Brex in an upright tackle at the end of a frustrating first half for the French.

The hosts dominated early on and scored the opening try through Charles Ollivon but lacked accuracy throughout.

The Azzurri, who have beaten France twice in Rome during the Six Nations, remained in touch thanks to penalties from Martin Page-Relo and Garbisi.

Despite having an extra player for the entire second half, Italy never threatened until the closing stages when history was in sight.

"I was thinking about trusting my process," a dejected Garbisi told ITV Sport.

"It is part of my job to put the kick over, I take full responsibility for that. I am sorry for the team and all the supporters - it is my bad and I will work on it."

The draw means Italy's victory in Cardiff two years ago remains their only championship win in their last 45 attempts.

France's struggles continue

France are yet to regain their pre-World Cup form, which had so many believing they would go on and lift the Webb Ellis Cup on home soil.

Despite a controversial victory at Murrayfield, France struggled for any flow in attack, with the devastation of a home World Cup failure still lingering.

The hosts looked like they had put all that behind them when Ollivon juggled an offload before grounding the ball for an early try.

The roof was closed at Stade Pierre-Mauroy helping to generate an electric atmosphere in Lille, with 19-year-old lock Posolo Tuilagi matching the energy through powerful carries on debut.

The 2022 Grand Slam champions were forced into a backline reshuffle for the second half following the dismissal of Dante and an injury to fly-half Matthieu Jalibert.

The impact was an unstructured final 40 minutes that sparked into life when Italy showed sharp hands to unleash their star back Capuozzo to dive over in the corner.

The confidence of Garbisi to nail the extras indicated he may well have been able to slot the much easier match-winning penalty.

However, after being forced to replace the ball and with the timer nearly up, the fly-half's kick was not as clean as it should have been.

Italy remain bottom of the table and host Scotland next on 9 March, while France - who sit fourth - travel to Cardiff to play Wales on 10 March.

'The way it finished is a pity' - Quesada

Italy head coach Gonzalo Quesada, who played fly-half for Argentina, on the penalty kick at the end: "Honestly, I have so many memories - I love those kicks," he told ITV Sport.

"Some kickers feel pressure, but I love those kicks as the team can have a reward, but I feel for Paolo Garbisi.

"I didn't see what happened because I was coming down the stairs. I saw him rushing and it is a pity. It would have been nice to have a historical win. Maybe next time.

"It is a weird feeling. Of course, having a draw in France is a hell of a result for us.

"But, on the other hand, we know the the boys did the job to win and the way it finished is a pity, but I am proud of the boys and I think they will use this to keep on growing. It was a great game from our team."

France defence coach Shaun Edwards, speaking to ITV Sport: "We probably overplayed the game a little bit, took one too many risks, threw penalties away and obviously the red card.

"We are fortunate the guy missed the kick, but we are disappointed with a draw. We were expected to beat Italy here today."

Six Nations table

Line-ups

France: Ramos; Penaud, Fickou, Danty, Lebel, Jalibert, Lucu; Baille, Mauvaka, Atonio, Woki, Tuilagi, Boudehent, Ollivon (capt), Cros.

Replacements: Marchand, Taofifenua, Aldegheri, Taofifenua, Roumat, Abadie, Le Garrec, Moefana.

Italy: Capuozzo; Menoncello, Brex, Mori, Ioane, Garbisi, Page-Relo; Fischetti, Nicotera, Zilocchi, Cannone, Ruzza, Favretto, Lamaro (capt), Vintcent.

Replacements: Lucchesi, Spagnolo, Ferrari, Canali, Zambonin, Zuliani, Varney, Marin.

Referee: Christophe Ridley (England)

Sent off: Danty (43)