Six Nations 2024: Fixtures, squads, how to get tickets and more

Paul Willemse has been called up by France to replace the injured Emmanuel Meafou - Getty Images/David Rogers

England coach Steve Borthwick has named his 36-man squad for the Six Nations, with Andy Farrell naming his 34-man squad as Ireland seek to defend their Six Nations title.

It means the squads for all six nations have been announced, before the tournament starts in February.

When is the 2024 Six Nations?

The 2024 Six Nations gets under way on Feb 2, 2024 at 8pm (UK time) as France host champions Ireland.

The last time either team stepped on to the field at the Stade de France was for the World Cup quarter-finals in October, when they were knocked out of the tournament on successive nights.

England kick-off their tournament against Italy at 2.15pm (UK time) on Feb 3, 2024. Borthwick’s side will be hoping to improve on their previous showing at the Six Nations after finishing fourth in the standings with 10 points, 17 points behind the winners, Ireland.

How to watch the 2024 Six Nations on TV

Fixtures this year will continue to be shown on both BBC and ITV in the UK. Live streams will be available for free on the BBC iPlayer and ITVX apps, and will be available to download on mobile or tablet devices.

The long-term future of the Six Nations on free-to-air TV is uncertain after the government rejected calls to add the tournament to the list of sporting events that must be shown for free.

2024 Six Nations fixtures in full

All times GMT

Round one

Friday, February 2: France v Ireland,

Kick-off : 8pm

Venue: Oranage Velodrome, Marseille

Referee: Karl Dickinson (ENG)

Saturday, February 3: Italy v England

Kick-off : 2.15pm

Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Referee: Paul Williams (NZ)

Saturday February 3: Wales v Scotland

Kick-off : 4.45pm

Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Referee: Ben O’Keefe (NZ)

Round two

Saturday, February 10: Scotland v France

Kick-off: 2.15pm

Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Referee: Nic Berry (Aus)

Saturday, February 10: England v Wales

Kick-off: 4.45pm

Venue: Twickenham Stadium, London

Referee: James Doleman (NZ)

Sunday, February 11: Ireland v Italy

Story continues

Kick-off : 3pm

Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Referee: Pierrre Brousset (Fra)

Round three

Saturday, February 24: Ireland v Wales

Kick-off : 2.15pm

Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Referee: Andrea Piardi (Ita)

Saturday, February 24: Scotland v England

Kick-off: 4.45pm

Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Referee: Andrew Brace (Ire)

Sunday, February 25: France v Italy

Kick-off : 3pm

Venue : Decathlon Arena, Lille

Referee: Christophe Ridley (ENG)

Round four

Saturday, March 9: Italy v Scotland

Kick-off: 2.15pm

Venue : Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Referee: Jaco Peyper (SA)

Saturday, March 9: England v Ireland

Kick-off: 4.45pm

Venue : Twickenham Stadium, Cardiff

Referee: Nika Amashukeli (Geo)

Sunday, March 10: Wales v France

Kick-off : 3pm

Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Referee: Luke Pearce (ENG)

Round five

Saturday March 16: Wales v Italy,

Kick-off : 2.15pm

Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (Fra)

Saturday, March 16: Ireland v Scotland

Kick-off: 4.45pm

Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Referee: Matthew Carley (ENG)

Saturday, March 16: France v England

Kick-off: 8pm

Venue: Groupama Stadium, Lyon

Referee: Angus Gardner (Aus)

What are the squads of the Six Nations?

Who is in the Wales squad?

Wales coach Warren Gatland has named Dafydd Jenkins as his captain. At 21, Jenkins has just 12 caps to his name and, in the absence of Jac Morgan and the injured Dewi Lake, will become the second-youngest man to captain his country.

Gatland has named five uncapped players in his squad, with a further six named yet to make a Six Nations appearance. Louis Rees-Zammit is not in the squad after his decision to attempt to join the NFL.

Who is in the Scotland squad?

England under-18 and under-20 winger Arron Reed has been named in Scotland’s 39-man squad. Coach Gregor Townsend is yet to name a captain.

Who is in the France squad?

Emmanuel Meafou, Toulouse’s New Zealand-born behemoth, has moved a step closer to a France debut after being included as one of six uncapped players in Fabien Galthié‘s Six Nations squad.

Meafou, who only became eligible for Les Bleus after last year’s World Cup having qualified on residency, has made a name for himself since his 2019 arrival in Toulouse as one of Europe’s heaviest-hitting forwards.

In the absence of Antoine Dupont, who will miss the entire Six Nations in order to focus on a potential sevens appearance at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, La Rochelle skipper Grégory Alldritt will captain France.

Who is in the Italy squad?

The headline news from Italy’s squad announcement is the selection of South African-born back-rower Ross Vintcent.

Who is in the Ireland squad?

Experienced Munster backrow Peter O’Mahony was named as the new Ireland captain on Wednesday as Farrell began the post-Johnny Sexton era by naming a mostly experienced 34-man squad to defend their Six Nations title.

O’Mahony, 34, has captained the side 10 times before having led Ireland at underage levels before winning his first of his 101 caps. He has also skippered Munster for years and captained the British & Irish Lions in the opening test of the 2017 tour.

Who are the favourites to win the 2024 Six Nations?

Ireland and France are the bookies’ favourites, with England a little way behind. Scotland, Wales and Italy are not favoured.

France to win: 5/4

Ireland to win: 13/8

England to win: 11/2

Scotland to win: 12/1

Wales to win: 18/1

Italy to win: 250/1

Odds correct on January 16, 2023

Who are the referees?

Karl Dickson will referee next year’s Six Nations opener which pits the 2023 Grand Slam winners Ireland against the 2022 champions France.

Eight assistant referees will be making their Six Nations debut including Scotland’s Hollie Davidson.

Read the full list of referee appointments here.

How do I get tickets for matches?

You should consult each country’s individual union website for information about tickets to matches. Availability will vary greatly depending on which fixture you are hoping to get tickets for.