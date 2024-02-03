Six Nations 2024: Fixtures, results, how to get tickets and more
Tadhg Beirne says Ireland are brimming with “massive belief” after launching their Guinness Six Nations title defence with a landmark demolition of pre-tournament favourites France.
Andy Farrell’s reigning Grand Slam champions made a statement of intent in Marseille with a stunning 38-17 bonus-point win to propel themselves into pole position for further championship glory.
England survived a scare at the Stadio Olimpico to launch their post-World Cup rebuild with a 27-24 victory over Italy in their Six Nations opener.
The final match of the opening weekend nearly saw one of the most remarkable comebacks in recent memory. Just after half-time Scotland led 27-0 and was all but assured. But that was before Wales launched a thrilling fightback, scoring 26 unanswered points to get within a whisker of an improbable victory. The visitors held on, however, and ended their Cardiff hoodoo 27-26.
When is the 2024 Six Nations?
The 2024 Six Nations got under way on Friday night – February 2, 2024 – as Ireland upset France in Marseille, before England and Scotland survived scares the following day to get their campaigns off to winning starts.
How to watch the 2024 Six Nations on TV
Fixtures this year will continue to be shown on both BBC and ITV in the UK. Live streams will be available for free on the BBC iPlayer and ITVX apps, and will be available to download on mobile or tablet devices.
The long-term future of the Six Nations on free-to-air TV is uncertain after the government rejected calls to add the tournament to the list of sporting events that must be shown for free.
2024 Six Nations fixtures in full
All times GMT
Round one
Friday, February 2: France 17 Ireland 38
Saturday, February 3: Italy 24 England 27
Saturday February 3: Wales 26 Scotland 27
Round two
Saturday, February 10: Scotland v France
Kick-off: 2.15pm
Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh
Referee: Nic Berry (Aus)
Channel: BBC
Saturday, February 10: England v Wales
Kick-off: 4.45pm
Venue: Twickenham Stadium, London
Referee: James Doleman (NZ)
Channel: ITV
Sunday, February 11: Ireland v Italy
Kick-off: 3pm
Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin
Referee: Pierrre Brousset (Fra)
Channel: ITV
Round three
Saturday, February 24: Ireland v Wales
Kick-off: 2.15pm
Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin
Referee: Andrea Piardi (Ita)
Channel: ITV
Saturday, February 24: Scotland v England
Kick-off: 4.45pm
Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh
Referee: Andrew Brace (Ire)
Channel: BBC
Sunday, February 25: France v Italy
Kick-off: 3pm
Venue: Decathlon Arena, Lille
Referee: Christophe Ridley (ENG)
Channel: ITV
Round four
Saturday, March 9: Italy v Scotland
Kick-off: 2.15pm
Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome
Referee: Jaco Peyper (SA)
Channel: ITV
Saturday, March 9: England v Ireland
Kick-off: 4.45pm
Venue: Twickenham Stadium, Cardiff
Referee: Nika Amashukeli (Geo)
Channel: ITV
Sunday, March 10: Wales v France
Kick-off: 3pm
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff
Referee: Luke Pearce (ENG)
Channel: BBC
Round five
Saturday, March 16: Wales v Italy,
Kick-off: 2.15pm
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff
Referee: Mathieu Raynal (Fra)
Channel: BBC
Saturday, March 16: Ireland v Scotland
Kick-off: 4.45pm
Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin
Referee: Matthew Carley (ENG)
Channel: ITV
Saturday, March 16: France v England
Kick-off: 8pm
Venue: Groupama Stadium, Lyon
Referee: Angus Gardner (Aus)
Channel: ITV
Who are the favourites to win the 2024 Six Nations?
Ireland to win: 1/3
England to win: 15/2
Scotland to win: 10/1
France to win: 16/1
Wales to win: 100/1
Italy to win: 500/1
Odds correct on February 3
How do I get tickets for matches?
You should consult each country’s individual union website for information about tickets to matches. Availability will vary greatly depending on which fixture you are hoping to get tickets for.