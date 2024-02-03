Six Nations 2024: Fixtures, results, how to get tickets and more

England opened their Six Nations campaign with victory over Italy - Getty Images/Dan Mullan

Tadhg Beirne says Ireland are brimming with “massive belief” after launching their Guinness Six Nations title defence with a landmark demolition of pre-tournament favourites France.

Andy Farrell’s reigning Grand Slam champions made a statement of intent in Marseille with a stunning 38-17 bonus-point win to propel themselves into pole position for further championship glory.

England survived a scare at the Stadio Olimpico to launch their post-World Cup rebuild with a 27-24 victory over Italy in their Six Nations opener.

The final match of the opening weekend nearly saw one of the most remarkable comebacks in recent memory. Just after half-time Scotland led 27-0 and was all but assured. But that was before Wales launched a thrilling fightback, scoring 26 unanswered points to get within a whisker of an improbable victory. The visitors held on, however, and ended their Cardiff hoodoo 27-26.

When is the 2024 Six Nations?

The 2024 Six Nations got under way on Friday night – February 2, 2024 – as Ireland upset France in Marseille, before England and Scotland survived scares the following day to get their campaigns off to winning starts.

How to watch the 2024 Six Nations on TV

Fixtures this year will continue to be shown on both BBC and ITV in the UK. Live streams will be available for free on the BBC iPlayer and ITVX apps, and will be available to download on mobile or tablet devices.

The long-term future of the Six Nations on free-to-air TV is uncertain after the government rejected calls to add the tournament to the list of sporting events that must be shown for free.

2024 Six Nations fixtures in full

All times GMT

Round one

Friday, February 2: France 17 Ireland 38

Saturday, February 3: Italy 24 England 27

Saturday February 3: Wales 26 Scotland 27

Round two

Saturday, February 10: Scotland v France

Kick-off: 2.15pm

Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Referee: Nic Berry (Aus)

Channel: BBC

Saturday, February 10: England v Wales

Kick-off: 4.45pm

Venue: Twickenham Stadium, London

Referee : James Doleman (NZ)

Channel: ITV

Story continues

Sunday, February 11: Ireland v Italy

Kick-off : 3pm

Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Referee : Pierrre Brousset (Fra)

Channel: ITV

Round three

Saturday, February 24: Ireland v Wales

Kick-off : 2.15pm

Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Referee : Andrea Piardi (Ita)

Channel: ITV

Saturday, February 24: Scotland v England

Kick-off: 4.45pm

Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Referee : Andrew Brace (Ire)

Channel: BBC

Sunday, February 25: France v Italy

Kick-off : 3pm

Venue : Decathlon Arena, Lille

Referee: Christophe Ridley (ENG)

Channel: ITV

Round four

Saturday, March 9: Italy v Scotland

Kick-off: 2.15pm

Venue : Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Referee: Jaco Peyper (SA)

Channel: ITV

Saturday, March 9: England v Ireland

Kick-off: 4.45pm

Venue : Twickenham Stadium, Cardiff

Referee: Nika Amashukeli (Geo)

Channel: ITV

Sunday, March 10: Wales v France

Kick-off : 3pm

Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Referee: Luke Pearce (ENG)

Channel: BBC

Round five

Saturday, March 16: Wales v Italy,

Kick-off : 2.15pm

Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (Fra)

Channel: BBC

Saturday, March 16: Ireland v Scotland

Kick-off: 4.45pm

Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Referee: Matthew Carley (ENG)

Channel: ITV

Saturday, March 16: France v England

Kick-off: 8pm

Venue: Groupama Stadium, Lyon

Referee: Angus Gardner (Aus)

Channel: ITV

Who are the favourites to win the 2024 Six Nations?

Ireland to win: 1/3

England to win: 15/2

Scotland to win: 10/1

France to win: 16/1

Wales to win: 100/1

Italy to win: 500/1

Odds correct on February 3

How do I get tickets for matches?

You should consult each country’s individual union website for information about tickets to matches. Availability will vary greatly depending on which fixture you are hoping to get tickets for.