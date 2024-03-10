Six Nations 2024: Fixtures, results, full schedule and table

Marcus Smith’s stoppage-time drop-goal rewarded England’s standout performance of the Steve Borthwick era as the Guinness Six Nations title race was taken to the final weekend with a 23-22 victory over Ireland.

Smith, making his first appearance of the tournament after recovering from a calf injury, struck in the final act of the game to deny Ireland back-to-back Grand Slams on an afternoon of high drama at Twickenham.

Earlier in the day, Scotland’s campaign unravelled in disastrous fashion in Rome as they crashed to a first defeat against Italy since 2015.

Gregor Townsend’s side looked set to tighten their grip on second place – and keep themselves on course for a first top-two finish this century – when they held 14-3 and 22-10 leads in the first half.

However, the Scots completely lost their way after the interval as they fell to a 31-29 loss against an Italian side who – despite several encouraging displays that helped draw a capacity crowd to the Stadio Olimpico – had not won a Six Nations match since victory in Wales two years ago.

This chastening defeat in the Eternal City is sure to crank up the heat on head coach Townsend five months after exiting the World Cup at the group-stage.

Today, Wales host France in Cardiff at 3pm.

How to watch the 2024 Six Nations on TV

Fixtures this year are being shown on both the BBC and ITV in the UK. Live streams are available for free on BBC iPlayer and ITVX apps, and can be downloaded on mobile or tablet devices.

The long-term future of the Six Nations on free-to-air TV is uncertain after the British Government rejected calls to add the tournament to the list of sporting events that must be shown for free. That has caused consternation from seasoned observers like Martin Bayfield, who believes the tournament is not being properly promoted.

2024 Six Nations fixtures and results in full

All times GMT

Round one

Round two

Round three

Round four

Sunday, March 10: Follow Wales v France LIVE

Kick-off: 3pm

Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Referee: Luke Pearce (Eng)

Channel: BBC

Round five

Saturday, March 16: Wales v Italy,

Kick-off: 2.15pm

Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (Fra)

Channel: BBC

Saturday, March 16: Ireland v Scotland

Kick-off: 4.45pm

Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Referee: Matthew Carley (Eng)

Channel: ITV

Saturday, March 16: France v England

Kick-off: 8pm

Venue: Groupama Stadium, Lyon

Referee: Angus Gardner (Aus)

Channel: ITV

Six Nations table

When does 2024 Six Nations finish?

The final round is on Saturday, March 16 – aka ‘Super Saturday’ – with all three matches on the same day.

Who can still win the title?

Who are the favourites to win the 2024 Six Nations?

Ireland to win: 1/100

Scotland to win: 100/1

France to win: 500/1

England to win: 25/1

Odds correct on March 9