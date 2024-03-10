Six Nations 2024: Fixtures, results, full schedule and table
Marcus Smith’s stoppage-time drop-goal rewarded England’s standout performance of the Steve Borthwick era as the Guinness Six Nations title race was taken to the final weekend with a 23-22 victory over Ireland.
Smith, making his first appearance of the tournament after recovering from a calf injury, struck in the final act of the game to deny Ireland back-to-back Grand Slams on an afternoon of high drama at Twickenham.
Earlier in the day, Scotland’s campaign unravelled in disastrous fashion in Rome as they crashed to a first defeat against Italy since 2015.
Gregor Townsend’s side looked set to tighten their grip on second place – and keep themselves on course for a first top-two finish this century – when they held 14-3 and 22-10 leads in the first half.
However, the Scots completely lost their way after the interval as they fell to a 31-29 loss against an Italian side who – despite several encouraging displays that helped draw a capacity crowd to the Stadio Olimpico – had not won a Six Nations match since victory in Wales two years ago.
This chastening defeat in the Eternal City is sure to crank up the heat on head coach Townsend five months after exiting the World Cup at the group-stage.
Today, Wales host France in Cardiff at 3pm.
How to watch the 2024 Six Nations on TV
Fixtures this year are being shown on both the BBC and ITV in the UK. Live streams are available for free on BBC iPlayer and ITVX apps, and can be downloaded on mobile or tablet devices.
The long-term future of the Six Nations on free-to-air TV is uncertain after the British Government rejected calls to add the tournament to the list of sporting events that must be shown for free. That has caused consternation from seasoned observers like Martin Bayfield, who believes the tournament is not being properly promoted.
2024 Six Nations fixtures and results in full
All times GMT
Round one
Friday, February 2: France 17 Ireland 38
Saturday, February 3: Italy 24 England 27
Saturday February 3: Wales 26 Scotland 27
Round two
Saturday, February 10: Scotland 16 France 20
Saturday, February 10: England 16 Wales 14
Sunday, February 11: Ireland 36 Italy 0
Round three
Saturday, February 24: Ireland 31 Wales 7
Saturday, February 24: Scotland 30 England 21
Sunday, February 25: France 13 Italy 13
Round four
Saturday, March 9: Italy 31 Scotland 29
Saturday, March 9: England 23 Ireland 22
Kick-off: 3pm
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff
Referee: Luke Pearce (Eng)
Channel: BBC
Round five
Saturday, March 16: Wales v Italy,
Kick-off: 2.15pm
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff
Referee: Mathieu Raynal (Fra)
Channel: BBC
Saturday, March 16: Ireland v Scotland
Kick-off: 4.45pm
Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin
Referee: Matthew Carley (Eng)
Channel: ITV
Saturday, March 16: France v England
Kick-off: 8pm
Venue: Groupama Stadium, Lyon
Referee: Angus Gardner (Aus)
Channel: ITV
Six Nations table
When does 2024 Six Nations finish?
The final round is on Saturday, March 16 – aka ‘Super Saturday’ – with all three matches on the same day.
Who can still win the title?
Who are the favourites to win the 2024 Six Nations?
