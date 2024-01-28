Six Nations 2024: Don't compare me to Johnny Sexton yet, says Ireland's Jack Crowley

Crowley is set to become Ireland's first-choice fly-half following Johnny Sexton's retirement

2024 Six Nations Dates: 2 February-16 March Coverage: Selected matches on BBC TV and BBC iPlayer with live text commentary and BBC radio commentary on every match

Fly-half Jack Crowley says he will try not to compare himself to predecessor Johnny Sexton as he prepares to take on a bigger role with Ireland.

Crowley is expected to take the Ireland No.10 shirt in the upcoming Six Nations following Sexton's retirement.

But the 24-year-old says he can only be judged alongside Sexton once he has delivered on big occasions for Ireland.

"We can only really judge that on the main stage," he said when asked how he differs to the former Ireland captain.

"He's been there and done it. I think if I was to compare myself directly to him it would be difficult because he's been to those big occasions and has delivered on them.

"For me, it's about going and doing it. So, when I get the opportunity it's about taking it and then we can compare and you can critique and pick it apart and let me know.

"We all believe that we have our own strengths and that's something that you try and play to, without trying to force that, it's about what's naturally in you as a player and by fitting into a team like this where lads are so good at preparing, that's what allows you to perform."

Crowley is expected to start at out-half in Ireland's Six Nations opener away to France on Friday in what will be by far the biggest night of the Munster man's nascent Test career.

The Cork-born player, who helped Munster win the United Rugby Championship title last season, faces competition for the fly-half role from three Leinster players in Harry Byrne, Ciaran Frawley and Sam Prendergast.

But having closely observed Sexton's mentality and leadership skills during last year's Six Nations and the Rugby World Cup, Crowley is relishing his chance to grow and become a key figure for his country.

Story continues

"I think it's got to happen organically, it's got to be genuine," added Crowley when asked about the expectation on him to exude more authority in Sexton's absence.

"For me it's been trying to learn so much from Johnny over the last two years and absorb as much as I could.

"From his point of view it's something he earned, he went through the tough matches and that's what made him such a great leader and player.

"It took a bit to understand but that's something I need to do as well. I need to grow and understand myself and my game and how I can impact this group.

"I don't think I can just do it kind of fabricated, it has to be genuine. It's about going out and not thinking about that side of it. The lads will benefit if I'm performing my game and hopefully that has a knock-on effect for the team."

Crowley excited to play in front of French crowd

Ireland will take on France in Marseille with Les Bleus' regular Stade de France home unavailable while it is being prepared for this summer's Olympic Games in Paris.

But while Andy Farrell's side have lost their last two away games to France in the Six Nations, Crowley hopes he and his team-mates can draw upon their Stade de France victories in the World Cup as they look to begin their bid for a second successive Grand Slam with a statement win.

"It's playing in France is the thing.

"We obviously experienced in Paris, the Stade de France, how powerful that was with the Irish support over and how special that was and how it drove us on.

"I think Marseille saw a few games down there - South Africa v Scotland - and you saw the size of the stadium.

"I think it's exciting playing in front of a French crowd, they bring great energy and a great atmosphere to play in."