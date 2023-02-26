Anthony Watson and Freddie Steward celebrate – Six Nations 2023: Fixtures, results, how to watch and latest odds - David Rogers/Getty Images

England secured their second successive victory in this year's Six Nations, beating Wales 20-10 in Cardiff to add to their home win over Italy.

Earlier in the day the Italians put up a spirited display against Ireland but the latter held their nerve 34-20 to keep their Grand Slam bid on track.

On Sunday, a disastrous opening 20 minutes ultimately proved costly for Scotland as their perfect start to the Six Nations campaign came to an end with a 32-21 defeat by France in Paris.

Six Nations 2023 fixtures and TV schedule

Round one

Saturday, February 4

Wales 10 Ireland 34

England 23 Scotland 29

Sunday, February 5

Italy 24 France 29

Round two

Saturday, February 11

Ireland 32 France 19

Scotland 35 Wales 7

Sunday, February 12

England 31 Italy 14

Round three

Saturday, February 25

Italy 20 Ireland 34

Wales 10 England 20

Sunday, February 26

France 32 Scotland 21

Round four

Saturday, March 11

Italy vs Wales, 2.15pm, at Stadio Olimpico (Rome), ITV

England vs France, 4.45pm, at Twickenham (London), ITV and BBC

Sunday, March 12

Scotland vs Ireland, 3pm, at BT Murrayfield (Edinburgh), BBC

Round five

Saturday, March 18

Scotland vs Italy, 12.30pm, at BT Murrayfield (Edinburgh), BBC

France vs Wales, 2.45pm, at Stade de France (Paris), ITV

Ireland vs England, 5pm, at Aviva Stadium (Dublin), ITV

Latest results table

How to watch the Six Nations live

Every game in the Championship is being aired live on either BBC or ITV.

BBC lost the rights to broadcast France’s home matches in the men's Six Nations in 2022, which means that all matches in Paris will be shown on ITV. England matches are shared between the broadcasters, who began sharing rights across the competition in 2016.

S4C are showing all Wales matches live, and RTE have live coverage of seven of the 15 matches, including all Irish fixtures.

Six Nations 2023 finale

The tournament reaches its conclusion on March 18 – 'Super Saturday' – when all three fixtures kick off on the same day, one after another.

Best of the latest odds to win

Ireland: 4/7

Scotland: 7/1

England: 25/1

France: 35/1

Wales: 1,000/1

Italy: 5,000/1

Odds correct as of February 25