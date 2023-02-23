Six Nations 2023: Fixtures, results, how to watch and latest odds
Wales' Six Nations match against England in Cardiff on Saturday will go ahead after potential strike action from Welsh players over a contract dispute was averted, the Welsh Rugby Union announced on Wednesday.
Ireland, who struck a blow through French hearts ahead of the Rugby World Cup later this year with 32-19 victory at the Aviva Stadium in the last round, are due to face Italy in Rome on Saturday, while Wales v England takes place later in the afternoon.
England dismantled a disappointing Italy to give the Steve Borthwick era lift off with a 31-14 Six Nations victory at Twickenham.
The final match of the weekend promises to be an interesting match between world No 2 ranked France and Scotland, who inflicted a crushing 35-7 bonus-point win over Wales at Murrayfield a fortnight ago. While Ireland are favourites to win this year's tournament, Scotland remain hopeful ahead of Sunday's match in Paris.
Six Nations 2023 fixtures and TV schedule
Round one
Saturday, February 4
Sunday, February 5
Round two
Saturday, February 11
Sunday, February 12
Round three
Saturday, February 25
Italy vs Ireland, 2.15pm, at Stadio Olimpico (Rome), ITV
Wales vs England, 4.45pm, at Principality Stadium (Cardiff), BBC
Sunday, February 26
France vs Scotland, 3pm, at Stade de France (Paris), ITV
Round four
Saturday, March 11
Italy vs Wales, 2.15pm, at Stadio Olimpico (Rome), ITV
England vs France, 4.45pm, at Twickenham (London), ITV and BBC
Sunday, March 12
Scotland vs Ireland, 3pm, at BT Murrayfield (Edinburgh), BBC
Round five
Saturday, March 18
Scotland vs Italy, 12.30pm, at BT Murrayfield (Edinburgh), BBC
France vs Wales, 2.45pm, at Stade de France (Paris), ITV
Ireland vs England, 5pm, at Aviva Stadium (Dublin), ITV
Latest results table
How to watch the Six Nations live
Every game in the championship will be aired live on either BBC or ITV.
BBC lost the rights to broadcast France’s home matches in the men's Six Nations in 2022, which means that all matches in Paris will be shown on ITV. England matches are shared between the broadcasters, who began sharing rights across the competition in 2016.
S4C will be showing all Wales matches live, and RTE will have live coverage of seven of the 15 matches, including all Irish fixtures.
Six Nations 2023 final
The Six Nations 2023 kicked off on Saturday, February 4, when Wales were comfortably beaten by Ireland in Cardiff. That was followed up by Scotland's brilliant win over England at Twickenham. The first weekend was rounded off by France, many people's favourite for the title, beating Italy 29-24 in a closely-fought affair in Rome.
In round two, Ireland secured a statement win over France and Wales were handed a lesson by the Scots, before England outclassed Italy.
The tournament reaches its conclusion on March 18 – 'Super Saturday' – when all three fixtures kick off on the same day, one after another.
Best of the latest odds to win
Ireland: 4/7
Scotland: 7/1
England: 25/1
France: 35/1
Wales: 1,000/1
Italy: 5,000/1
Odds correct as of February 22