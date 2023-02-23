Steve Borthwick - Six Nations 2023: Fixtures, results, how to watch and latest odds - Getty Images/ David Rogers

Wales' Six Nations match against England in Cardiff on Saturday will go ahead after potential strike action from Welsh players over a contract dispute was averted, the Welsh Rugby Union announced on Wednesday.

Ireland, who struck a blow through French hearts ahead of the Rugby World Cup later this year with 32-19 victory at the Aviva Stadium in the last round, are due to face Italy in Rome on Saturday, while Wales v England takes place later in the afternoon.

England dismantled a disappointing Italy to give the Steve Borthwick era lift off with a 31-14 Six Nations victory at Twickenham.

The final match of the weekend promises to be an interesting match between world No 2 ranked France and Scotland, who inflicted a crushing 35-7 bonus-point win over Wales at Murrayfield a fortnight ago. While Ireland are favourites to win this year's tournament, Scotland remain hopeful ahead of Sunday's match in Paris.

Six Nations 2023 fixtures and TV schedule

Round one

Saturday, February 4

Wales 10 Ireland 34

England 23 Scotland 29

Sunday, February 5

Italy 24 France 29

Round two

Saturday, February 11

Ireland 32 France 19

Scotland 35 Wales 7

Sunday, February 12

England 31 Italy 14

Round three

Saturday, February 25

Italy vs Ireland, 2.15pm, at Stadio Olimpico (Rome), ITV

Wales vs England, 4.45pm, at Principality Stadium (Cardiff), BBC

Sunday, February 26

France vs Scotland, 3pm, at Stade de France (Paris), ITV

Round four

Saturday, March 11

Italy vs Wales, 2.15pm, at Stadio Olimpico (Rome), ITV

England vs France, 4.45pm, at Twickenham (London), ITV and BBC

Sunday, March 12

Scotland vs Ireland, 3pm, at BT Murrayfield (Edinburgh), BBC

Round five

Saturday, March 18

Scotland vs Italy, 12.30pm, at BT Murrayfield (Edinburgh), BBC

France vs Wales, 2.45pm, at Stade de France (Paris), ITV

Ireland vs England, 5pm, at Aviva Stadium (Dublin), ITV

Latest results table

How to watch the Six Nations live

Every game in the championship will be aired live on either BBC or ITV.

BBC lost the rights to broadcast France’s home matches in the men's Six Nations in 2022, which means that all matches in Paris will be shown on ITV. England matches are shared between the broadcasters, who began sharing rights across the competition in 2016.

S4C will be showing all Wales matches live, and RTE will have live coverage of seven of the 15 matches, including all Irish fixtures.

Six Nations 2023 final

The Six Nations 2023 kicked off on Saturday, February 4, when Wales were comfortably beaten by Ireland in Cardiff. That was followed up by Scotland's brilliant win over England at Twickenham. The first weekend was rounded off by France, many people's favourite for the title, beating Italy 29-24 in a closely-fought affair in Rome.

In round two, Ireland secured a statement win over France and Wales were handed a lesson by the Scots, before England outclassed Italy.

The tournament reaches its conclusion on March 18 – 'Super Saturday' – when all three fixtures kick off on the same day, one after another.

Best of the latest odds to win

Ireland: 4/7

Scotland: 7/1

England: 25/1

France: 35/1

Wales: 1,000/1

Italy: 5,000/1

Odds correct as of February 22