Six Nations 2023: Fixtures, kick-off times, how to watch and latest odds
The 2023 Six Nations continues at pace this weekend with the first fixture of round two pitting the world's top-two ranked teams against each other as Ireland host France. As Tom Cary writes, this match has all the makings of an absolute humdinger.
Today's second match then sees Scotland host Wales, beaten heavily by Ireland last weekend. Gregor Townsend v Warren Gatland could well be showdown of the weekend.
Tomorrow England, licking their wounds after their opening defeat to Scotland, host a much-improved Italy side. Steve Borthwick has rung the changes, including dropping Marcus Smith to the bench.
When did the Six Nations 2023 start?
The Six Nations 2023 kicked off on Saturday February 4, when Wales were comfortably beaten by Ireland in Cardiff. That was followed up by Scotland’s brilliant win over England at Twickenham. The first weekend was rounded off by France, many people’s favourite for the title, beating Italy 29-24 in a closely fought affair in Rome. The tournament reaches its conclusion on March 18 – ‘Super Saturday’ – when all three fixtures kick off on the same day, one after another.
Six Nations 2023 fixtures and TV schedule
Round one
Saturday, February 4
Sunday, February 5
Round two
Saturday, February 11
Sunday, February 12
England vs Italy, 3pm, at Twickenham (London), ITV
Round three
Saturday, February 25
Italy vs Ireland, 2.15pm, at Stadio Olimpico (Rome), ITV
Wales vs England, 4.45pm, at Principality Stadium (Cardiff), BBC
Sunday, February 26
France vs Scotland, 3pm, at Stade de France (Paris), ITV
Round four
Saturday, March 11
Italy vs Wales, 2.15pm, at Stadio Olimpico (Rome), ITV
England vs France, 4.45pm, at Twickenham (London), ITV and BBC
Sunday, March 12
Scotland vs Ireland, 3pm, at BT Murrayfield (Edinburgh), BBC
Round five
Saturday, March 18
Scotland vs Italy, 12.30pm, at BT Murrayfield (Edinburgh), BBC
France vs Wales, 2.45pm, at Stade de France (Paris), ITV
Ireland vs England, 5pm, at Aviva Stadium (Dublin), ITV
Latest results table
How to watch the Six Nations live
Every game in the championship will be aired live on either BBC or ITV.
BBC lost the rights to broadcast France’s home matches in the men's Six Nations in 2022, which means that all matches in Paris will be shown on ITV. England matches are shared between the broadcasters, who began sharing rights across the competition in 2016.
S4C will be showing all Wales matches live, and RTE will have live coverage of seven of the 15 matches, including all Irish fixtures.
Best of the latest odds to win
Ireland: 8/11
France: 3/1
Scotland: 7/1
England: 22/1
Wales: 100/1
Italy: 1,000/1
Odds correct as of February 11