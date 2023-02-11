Six Nations 2023: Fixtures, kick-off times, how to watch and latest odds - David Rogers/Getty Images

The 2023 Six Nations continues at pace this weekend with the first fixture of round two pitting the world's top-two ranked teams against each other as Ireland host France. As Tom Cary writes, this match has all the makings of an absolute humdinger.

Today's second match then sees Scotland host Wales, beaten heavily by Ireland last weekend. Gregor Townsend v Warren Gatland could well be showdown of the weekend.

Tomorrow England, licking their wounds after their opening defeat to Scotland, host a much-improved Italy side. Steve Borthwick has rung the changes, including dropping Marcus Smith to the bench.

When did the Six Nations 2023 start?

The Six Nations 2023 kicked off on Saturday February 4, when Wales were comfortably beaten by Ireland in Cardiff. That was followed up by Scotland’s brilliant win over England at Twickenham. The first weekend was rounded off by France, many people’s favourite for the title, beating Italy 29-24 in a closely fought affair in Rome. The tournament reaches its conclusion on March 18 – ‘Super Saturday’ – when all three fixtures kick off on the same day, one after another.

Six Nations 2023 fixtures and TV schedule

Round one

Saturday, February 4

Wales 10 Ireland 34

England 23 Scotland 29

Sunday, February 5

Italy 24 France 29

Round two

Saturday, February 11

Ireland 32 France 19

Scotland vs Wales LIVE!

Sunday, February 12

England vs Italy, 3pm, at Twickenham (London), ITV

Round three

Saturday, February 25

Italy vs Ireland, 2.15pm, at Stadio Olimpico (Rome), ITV

Wales vs England, 4.45pm, at Principality Stadium (Cardiff), BBC

Sunday, February 26

France vs Scotland, 3pm, at Stade de France (Paris), ITV

Round four

Saturday, March 11

Italy vs Wales, 2.15pm, at Stadio Olimpico (Rome), ITV

England vs France, 4.45pm, at Twickenham (London), ITV and BBC

Sunday, March 12

Scotland vs Ireland, 3pm, at BT Murrayfield (Edinburgh), BBC

Round five

Saturday, March 18

Scotland vs Italy, 12.30pm, at BT Murrayfield (Edinburgh), BBC

France vs Wales, 2.45pm, at Stade de France (Paris), ITV

Ireland vs England, 5pm, at Aviva Stadium (Dublin), ITV

Latest results table

How to watch the Six Nations live

Every game in the championship will be aired live on either BBC or ITV.

BBC lost the rights to broadcast France’s home matches in the men's Six Nations in 2022, which means that all matches in Paris will be shown on ITV. England matches are shared between the broadcasters, who began sharing rights across the competition in 2016.

S4C will be showing all Wales matches live, and RTE will have live coverage of seven of the 15 matches, including all Irish fixtures.

Best of the latest odds to win

Ireland: 8/11

France: 3/1

Scotland: 7/1

England: 22/1

Wales: 100/1

Italy: 1,000/1

Odds correct as of February 11