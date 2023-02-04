Six Nations 2023: Fixtures, kick-off times, how to watch and latest odds
The oldest fixture in rugby union was, not so long ago, one of the most one-sided.
From 1991-2007, England and Scotland met 29 times. Scotland won just three of the games – and all of those victories came in grim Edinburgh weather at its home of Murrayfield.
How the tide has turned.
The boys in blue crossed the border and headed south this week, looking to claim a fourth win in their last six meetings with the auld enemy when they face off at Twickenham on Saturday.
It's a match that launches not only the 2023 Six Nations but also a new era in English rugby. Steve Borthwick takes charge for the first time since replacing Eddie Jones as coach.
The Calcutta Cup is often viewed as a bigger deal for Scotland. Maybe not this time.
When does the Six Nations 2023 start?
The Six Nations 2023 kicks off on Saturday, when Wales face Ireland in Cardiff and England play Scotland at Twickenham. The tournament reaches its conclusion on 'Super Saturday', March 18, when all three fixtures kick off on the same day, one after another.
Six Nations 2023 fixtures and TV schedule
Round one
Saturday, February 4
Wales vs Ireland, 2.15pm, at Principality Stadium (Cardiff), BBC
England vs Scotland, 4.45pm, at Twickenham (London), ITV
Sunday, February 5
Italy vs France, 3pm, Stadio Olimpico (Rome), ITV
Round two
Saturday, February 11
Ireland vs France, 2.15pm, at Aviva Stadium (Dublin), ITV
Scotland vs Wales, 4.45pm, at BT Murrayfield (Edinburgh), BBC
Sunday, February 12
England vs Italy, 3pm, at Twickenham (London), ITV
Round three
Saturday, February 25
Italy vs Ireland, 2.15pm, at Stadio Olimpico (Rome), ITV
Wales vs England, 4.45pm, at Principality Stadium (Cardiff), BBC
Sunday, February 26
France vs Scotland, 3pm, at Stade de France (Paris), ITV
Round four
Saturday, March 11
Italy vs Wales, 2.15pm, at Stadio Olimpico (Rome), ITV
England vs France, 4.45pm, at Twickenham (London), ITV and BBC
Sunday, March 12
Scotland vs Ireland, 3pm, at BT Murrayfield (Edinburgh), BBC
Round five
Saturday, March 18
Scotland vs Italy, 12.30pm, at BT Murrayfield (Edinburgh), BBC
France vs Wales, 2.45pm, at Stade de France (Paris), ITV
Ireland vs England, 5pm, at Aviva Stadium (Dublin), ITV
What are the latest standings?
How to watch the Six Nations live
Every game in the championship will be aired live on either BBC or ITV.
BBC lost the rights to broadcast France's home matches in the men's Six Nations in 2022, which means that all matches in Paris will be shown on ITV. England matches are shared between the broadcasters, who began sharing rights across the competition in 2016.
S4C will be showing all Wales matches live, and RTE will have live coverage of seven of the 15 matches, including all Irish fixtures.
Latest odds to win
Ireland 13/10
France 2/1
England 9/2
Wales 14/1
Scotland 18/1
Italy 500/1
Odds correct as of February 2