Six Nations 2023: Fixtures, kick-off times, how to watch and latest odds

Jamie Ritchie, Captain of Scotland, Ken Owens, Captain of Wales, Owen Farrell, Captain of England, Antoine Dupont, Captain of France, Johnny Sexton, Captain of Ireland and Michele Lamaro, Captain of Italy pose alongside the Guinness Six Nations trophy - David Rogers/Getty

Ben Morel, the chief executive of the Six Nations, has categorically ruled out any prospect of the Springboks joining the championship despite interest from the South Africa Rugby Union.

With the South African club franchises now playing in Europe, speculation has persisted that the national side is also keen to join the Six Nations to bolster the share of broadcasting revenue and amid concerns about Italy’s competitiveness.

However, Morel insisted that there had been no discussions about any changes to the format of the championship, also ruling out any moves to consider the introduction of promotion and relegation.

“There is no conversation about expanding the Six Nations right now, the entire focus is on finding the right solution and improvements to the July and November windows and finding a more competitive narrative for those fixtures,” Morel told Telegraph Sport.

“Our whole energy of the Six Nations is focused on that. So there's no conversation regarding anything else. There never has been. There has obviously been some interest, but we are not engaging in any of those conversations.”

When does the Six Nations 2023 start?

The Six Nations 2023 kicks off on Saturday, when Wales face Ireland in Cardiff, and England play Scotland at Twickenham. The tournament reaches its conclusion on 'Super Saturday', March 18, when all three fixtures kick-off on the same day, one after another.

Six Nations 2023 fixtures and TV schedule

Round one

Saturday February 4

Wales vs Ireland, 2.15pm, at Principality Stadium (Cardiff), BBC

England vs Scotland, 4.45pm, at Twickenham (London), ITV

Sunday February 5

Italy vs France, 3pm, Stadio Olimpico (Rome), ITV

Round two

Saturday February 11

Ireland vs France, 2.15pm, at Aviva Stadium (Dublin), ITV

Scotland vs Wales, 4.45pm, at BT Murrayfield (Edinburgh), BBC

Sunday February 12

England vs Italy, 3pm, at Twickenham (London), ITV

Round three

Saturday February 25

Italy vs Ireland, 2.15pm, at Stadio Olimpico (Rome), ITV

Wales vs England, 4.45pm, at Principality Stadium (Cardiff), BBC

Sunday February 26

France vs Scotland, 3pm, at Stade de France (Paris), ITV

Round four

Saturday March 11

Italy vs Wales, 2.15pm, at Stadio Olimpico (Rome), ITV

England vs France, 4.45pm, at Twickenham (London), ITV and BBC

Sunday March 12

Scotland vs Ireland, 3pm, at BT Murrayfield (Edinburgh), BBC

Round five

Saturday March 18

Scotland vs Italy, 12.30pm, at BT Murrayfield (Edinburgh), BBC

France vs Wales, 2.45pm, at Stade de France (Paris), ITV

Ireland vs England, 5pm, at Aviva Stadium (Dublin), ITV

How to watch the Six Nations live

Every game in the championship will be aired live on either BBC or ITV.

BBC lost the rights to broadcast France's home matches in the men's Six Nations in 2022, which means that all matches in Paris will be shown on ITV. England matches are shared between the broadcasters, who began sharing rights across the competition in 2016.

S4C will be showing all Wales matches live, and RTE will have live coverage of seven of the 15 matches, including all Irish fixtures.

Latest odds to win

Ireland 13/10

France 2/1

England 9/2

Wales 14/1

Scotland 18/1

Italy 500/1

Odds correct as of February 2