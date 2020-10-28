Six Nations 2020 permutations: Who can still win the title on Super Saturday?

The Six Nations will name their teams for Super Saturday over the next 24 hours.

This has been a tournament like no other, taking nine full months to complete - beginning on February 1 and ending on October 31.

There are still three teams that can take the title and plenty of permutations, so here is how each team is shaping up...

The contenders

Table-toppers Ireland are without the injured Garry Ringrose. That is a blow to their pursuit of a four-try victory in Paris, where Ireland - who are beginning to evolve under Andy Farrell - head with their destiny in their own hands after thrashing Italy.

They will take the field knowing exactly what they need to do, because England v Italy will have finished. Secure that bonus-point win and the title is theirs.

England name their team for Rome tomorrow and Eddie Jones’s side is the biggest mystery of the weekend for a couple of reasons. First, they are the only team not to have played a game this campaign due to the cancellation of the Barbarians fixture, so are coming in cold after nine months out.

Secondly, they are missing a raft of regulars, particularly in the backs, where they are without George Ford, Manu Tuilagi and Elliot Daly. Back-up scrum-half Willi Heinz also misses out with a leg injury, leading to a call-up for Bath's Ben Spencer.

It will be a test of England and the Premiership’s huge depth. Jones has nine debutants in his squad and several of them can expect game-time, at least from the bench. They should be strong enough to get the bonus point they need to keep themselves in the hunt.

Do not rule out France. They need to match England’s result, then better their points difference by just three to take the title.

France’s improvement under Shaun Edwards this year has been the most heartening sight of the Championship, even if Mohamed Haouas’s red card against Scotland ended their Grand Slam hopes and derailed their title chase.

Antoine Dupont is in spectacular form in their young, exciting backline. Discipline remains a problem but Bernard Le Roux is somehow off the hook, despite appearing to drop his forearm into Alun Wyn Jones’s face in the win over Wales on Saturday. Teddy Thomas will miss the Ireland game with injury.

The rest

Scotland and Wales meet in Saturday’s opener in Llanelli, and they arrive with their confidence levels very different.

Scotland beat Georgia well on Friday, with Finn Russell being reintegrated off the bench after his tiff with Gregor Townsend this year.

Could Russell start this week? Scotland would look a tasty side if he did. A third win would make this an excellent campaign for them.

