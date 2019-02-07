Six Nations 2019: Sean Maitland replaces hat-trick hero Blair Kinghorn on Scotland side

Sean Maitland replaces hat-trick hero Blair Kinghorn in the Scotland starting lineup that will face Six Nations defending champion Ireland in one of four changes to the starting XV.

Kinghorn will have to settle for a place on the bench at Murrayfield on Saturday despite his treble in the Round 1 victory over Italy, as wing Maitland has recovered from a hamstring injury.

Prop Simon Berghan and back row Josh Strauss come into a new-look pack in the absence of Willem Nel (calf) and Sam Skinner (ankle).

Gregor Townsend also handed a start to lock Jonny Gray, who has been sidelined with a shoulder injury, at the expense of Ben Toolis.

Fit-again duo Fraser Brown and Pete Horne have been named among the replacements along with uncapped prop D'Arcy Rae and flanker Rob Harley.

Scotland: Stuart Hogg, Tommy Seymour, Huw Jones, Sam Johnson, Sean Maitland, Finn Russell, Greig Laidlaw (captain); Allan Dell, Stuart McInally, Simon Berghan, Grant Gilchrist, Jonny Gray, Ryan Wilson, Jamie Ritchie, Josh Strauss.

Replacements: Fraser Brown, Jamie Bhatti, D'Arcy Rae, Ben Toolis, Rob Harley, Ali Price, Pete Horne, Blair Kinghorn.