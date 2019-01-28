Six Nations 2019: Scotland can win this year, Stuart Hogg says

Scotland has the squad to win a first Six Nations title in 2019, according to fullback Stuart Hogg.

Since the competition expanded in 2000 Scotland has failed to lift the trophy, their last success coming in the final Five Nations.

Scotland has found itself battling to avoid the wooden spoon more recently, but last year upped its game and finished third, two points behind second-place Wales.

A first Calcutta Cup since 2008 came courtesy of a 25-13 victory over arch-rival England and Hogg believes they could be a surprise package this year.

"I think we are on the right path to achieving something incredibly special," Hogg told reporters ahead of the opening match with Italy on Saturday. "We have been working really hard over the last few years to get to where we are.

"I truly believe we can win the Six Nations but as players we are just looking at the first game against Italy and making sure we get off to the best possible start. They are a fantastic rugby team and will come to Murrayfield and make it really difficult for us.

"Attack-wise we need to make the most of every opportunity and defensively shut them down as early as possible. Everyone is excited. There is a lot of work to be done but we are ready to rock and roll on Saturday."

Defense coach Matt Taylor echoed Hogg's confidence, adding: "We have talked about it [winning the title] just about every day.

"We want to be the first Scottish team to win the Six Nations title."