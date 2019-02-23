Six Nations 2019: Record-breaking Wales fights back to beat England

Cory Hill and Josh Adams scored second-half tries as record-breaking Wales took a big stride toward claiming the Six Nations title with a 21-13 victory Saturday over England at Principality Stadium.

England – also aiming to make it three wins out of three – led 10-3 at the end of a ferocious first half in Cardiff after Tom Curry scored his first Test try.

Eddie Jones' side never really got going in the second half, though, and Hill crossed 12 minutes from time, adding to three Gareth Anscombe penalties as Wales came storming back.

England was unable to respond, failing to provide a genuine attacking threat after the break, and Adams added a second try for Warren Gatland's side in an almighty battle as Wales stretched its winning streak to a record 12 in a row.

12 - @WelshRugbyUnion have won 12 consecutive matches in all competitions, beating their longest ever such run (W11, 1907-1910). Grand. pic.twitter.com/qsjy3YtsTo — OptaJonny (@OptaJonny) February 23, 2019

Wales is now two wins from a Grand Slam in Gatland's final year in charge.

Liam Williams was outstanding at fullback and Dan Biggar made a big impact from the bench as Wales claimed a first win over England since 2015 to replace England atop the standings.

England lost Jonny May and Courtney Lawes to injury during the second half, in which they could only muster a penalty from Owen Farrell as their own Grand Slam hopes were dashed.

There was barely a stoppage in play in a frantic start before Farrell opened the scoring from the tee 18 minutes in, as England stuck with its tactic of kicking at every opportunity.

Anscombe levelled following a no-arms tackle from Kyle Sinckler as the two sides continued to batter into each other in a brutal encounter, but England was in front with a try that came out of the blue after 27 minutes.

Ken Owens spilled a ball at the back of a scrum and when Wales went to sleep at a ruck, the alert Curry nipped in to scoop up the loose ball and charge over, with Farrell adding the extras.

England had much more ball in hand in a strong start to the second half, but Anscombe reduced the deficit to four points after May was punished for failing to release the ball.

Sinckler was replaced following a warning about his discipline, after giving away a penalty that Anscombe knocked over as England lost its way.

There were huge roars when Biggar replaced Anscombe with 20 minutes to go, but Curry won a penalty in front of the posts, allowing Farrell to extend England's lead.

Wales sensed its opportunity to take the upper hand, though, and it was in front for the first time when Hill steamed over.

Adams then added insult to injury after a groggy May and hobbling Lawes had departed, producing a juggling act before taking a brilliant kick from Biggar to seal a historic victory.

LIKE A FINE NINE 1949, 1959, 1969, 1979, 1989, 1999, 2009... and now 2019. Diolch, Cymru. #WALvENG pic.twitter.com/NPmuDgAiBi — Welsh Rugby Union (@WelshRugbyUnion) February 23, 2019

BIGGAR PROVES A POINT

Anscombe was urged to show why Gatland installed him as first-choice fly-half, but Biggar produced a brilliant cameo off the bench. While Anscombe was not allowed to dictate the game, his replacement made things happen in his short time on the field and conjured up a moment of class to set up Adams' try and ease the nerves.

RED-HOT CURRY REVELS IN SPICY BATTLE

Curry was relentless in the back-row, making tackle after tackle in an outstanding performance. The flanker was never far from the thick of the action, popping up to catch Wales out when it turned off for an opening score, and can count himself hugely unfortunate to be on the losing side.

WHAT'S NEXT?

Wales makes the trip to Murrayfield on March 9 to face a Scotland side smarting from back-to-back defeats. England takes on Italy at Twickenham the same day.