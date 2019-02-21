Six Nations 2019: Pete Horne replaces Finn Russell for injury-hit Scotland in Paris

Pete Horne starts at fly-half in one of four changes to the Scotland team to face France in the Six Nations on Saturday.

Gregor Townsend has turned to Horne in the absence of Finn Russell, who was ruled out with a head injury, so Adam Hastings has to settle for a place on the bench.

Blair Kinghorn is restored to the side in place of full-back Stuart Hogg (shoulder), while centre Nick Grigg replaces Huw Jones (knee) at Stade de France.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The other change is in the back row, with Magnus Bradbury handed a Six Nations debut after Ryan Wilson (knee) was ruled out.

Scotland head coach Townsend said: "Injuries create opportunities for others to show what they can do and, throughout the past couple of seasons, we've seen a number of players really step up.

"All of the players coming in started against Argentina in the summer, which ranks as one of our best-ever away performances.

"On top of that there is cohesion forged through familiarity at club level – Magnus in the back row lines up with club-mate Jamie Ritchie, and Pete Horne and Nick Grigg are either side of Sam Johnson in the backs."

BREAKING | Scotland make four changes to face France in this Saturday's Guinness Six Nations Test in Paris.



Pete Horne for Finn Russell

Magnus Bradbury for Ryan Wilson

Nick Grigg for Huw Jones

Blair Kinghorn for Stuart Hogg



READ MORE https://t.co/aikrbG2dKP pic.twitter.com/Aq1OxoqQTx













— Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) February 21, 2019

pic.twitter.com/Aq1OxoqQTx

Story continues

Scotland: Blair Kinghorn, Tommy Seymour, Nick Grigg, Sam Johnson, Sean Maitland, Pete Horne, Greig Laidlaw (captain); Allan Dell, Stuart McInally, Simon Berghan, Grant Gilchrist, Jonny Gray, Magnus Bradbury, Jamie Ritchie, Josh Strauss.

Replacements: Fraser Brown, Alex Allan, Zander Fagerson, Ben Toolis, Gary Graham, Ali Price, Adam Hastings, Darcy Graham.