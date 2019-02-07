Six Nations 2019: Italy's Edoardo Padovani rewarded with start against Wales

Edoardo Padovani and Nicola Quaglio have been named to the Italy starting lineup to face Wales as Conor O'Shea makes two changes to the XV that lost in Scotland.

Italy was beaten 33-20 in its Six Nations opener, but Padovani scored a try off the bench at Murrayfield and has been rewarded with a start this week in Rome.

His call-up on the wing sees Michele Campagnaro move inside to centre, with Tommaso Castello left out of the matchday squad.

Quaglio, the other new face, joins Simone Ferrari and Leonardo Ghiraldini in the front row as Andrea Lovotti misses out with illness.

Scrum-half Tito Tebaldi strained his back in the warm-up before the Scotland game and has not recovered in time to face Wales, meaning Guglielmo Palazzani starts again.

Italy: Jayden Hayward, Edoardo Padovani, Michele Campagnaro, Luca Morisi, Angelo Esposito, Tommaso Allan, Guglielmo Palazzani; Nicola Quaglio, Leonardo Ghiraldini, Simone Ferrari, David Sisi, Dean Budd, Sebastian Negri, Abraham Steyn, Sergio Parisse (captain).

Replacements: Luca Bigi, Cherif Traore, Tiziano Pasquali, Federico Ruzza, Marco Barbini, Edoardo Gori, Ian McKinley, Tommaso Benvenuti.