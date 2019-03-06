Six Nations 2019: Ireland's Robbie Henshaw, Dan Leavy out of France showdown

Robbie Henshaw and Dan Leavy have been ruled out of Ireland's Six Nations clash with France, while Kieran Marmion and Ross Byrne have been added to the squad.

The versatile Henshaw misses out at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday for the third successive round due to a dead leg.

Flanker Leavy is still not ready to return after a spell on the sideline with a calf strain.

MORE: Six Nations 2019: France unchanged for Ireland clash | Legendary captain Kieran Read to retire from New Zealand duty after Rugby World Cup

Marmion, a scrum-half, and Byrne, a fly-half, have been included, while Rob Herring gives another option at hooker along with captain Rory Best and Niall Scannell.

Joey Carbery (hamstring) and Andrew Conway (cramp) were also named on a 37-man squad as the defending champions eye a third successive win in Dublin.