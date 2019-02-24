Six Nations 2019: England's Courtney Lawes sidelined due to calf strain

England lock Courtney Lawes will miss the rest of the Six Nations due to a calf strain.

Lawes limped off late in a brutal 21-13 defeat to Wales at the Principality Stadium on Saturday.

Northampton Saints on Sunday revealed that the British and Irish Lion will be sidelined for at least four weeks, ruling him out of the clashes with Italy and Scotland at Twickenham.

Lawes turned 30 on the day of a loss in Cardiff, which shattered England's bid for a Grand Slam.

England will be hoping for more positive news on wing Jonny May, who left the field in a daze after taking a blow to the head.

Eddie Jones' side are two points behind leaders Wales and one ahead of Ireland, who fought back to claim an unconvincing 26-16 win over Italy on Sunday.

