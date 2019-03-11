Six Nations 2019: England dealt blow as Maro Itoje ruled out of finale

England will be without Maro Itoje for their final Six Nations match against Scotland.

Lock Itoje has returned to Saracens to continue his recovery from a knee injury after being left out of Eddie Jones' 31-man training squad ahead of Saturday's match at Twickenham.

The 24-year-old sustained the problem in England's tournament opener against Ireland on February 2 and was thought to be in the running for a return against Italy until he limped out of a training session last week.

Charlie Ewels was called up to replace Itoje and the Bath second row retains his spot in a squad that includes uncapped quartet Ben Earl, Elliott Stooke, Marcus Smith and Ollie Thorley.

England can win the Six Nations title if they beat Scotland and Wales fail to beat Ireland in Cardiff.

