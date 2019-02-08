Six Nations 2019: Chris Ashton, Courtney Lawes to start for England against France

Chris Ashton gets the nod over Jack Nowell and Courtney Lawes replaces Maro Itoje on the England squad that will face France on Sunday in the Six Nations.

Wing Ashton will make his first start in the competition in six years at Twickenham as Nowell drops to the bench after a 32-20 victory over reigning champion Ireland in Dublin.

Itoje suffered a knee injury in the impressive win at the Aviva Stadium, so Lawes comes into the second row.

Dan Cole, Joe Launchbury and Ben Moon were not involved last weekend, but the trio have been named among the replacements by coach Eddie Jones.

There is no place in the 23 for Ellis Genge and Harry Williams, however, as England eyes revenge following their defeat last year in Paris.

England: Elliot Daly, Chris Ashton, Henry Slade, Manu Tuilagi, Jonny May, Owen Farrell (captain), Ben Youngs; Mako Vunipola, Jamie George, Kyle Sinckler, Courtney Lawes, George Kruis, Mark Wilson, Tom Curry, Billy Vunipola.

Replacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ben Moon, Dan Cole, Joe Launchbury, Nathan Hughes, Dan Robson, George Ford, Jack Nowell.