Six Nations 2019: Brad Shields remains an injury concern but Owen Farrell back in full England training

Owen Farrell is back in training with England as they step up preparations for the Six Nations, but Eddie Jones still has a concern over flanker Brad Shields as he is not yet fit enough join the rest of the squad in Portugal.

Wasps back-row Shields is yet to train in a full team session after England’s second day at their Algarve training camp in Vilamoura, having suffered a side strain in the Heineken Champions Cup defeat by Leinster last weekend.

The 27-year-old, who is looking to play in the Six Nations for the first time since swapping New Zealand for England, will continue to be monitored by the England medical staff in the hope that he will be able to resume full training next week, and he is the only major injury concern among Jones’ 36-man squad that has flown out to the warmer climes of Portugal to prepare to face Ireland next weekend – with Joe Cokanasiga expected to recover from a knee injury in time to be in contention for selection next Thursday.

"Brad is continuing his recovery, doing some good running sessions and is increasing that day on day," forwards coach Steve Borthwick said on Friday.

"He's got another session this afternoon. He hasn't been in team training yet but we're aiming for him to be in full training next week."

Speaking earlier this week, Jones acknowledged that both Harlequins’ Jack Clifford and Newcastle’s Mark Wilson – who shone at No 8 during the autumn internationals – would be in contention at blindside flanker should Shields be unavailable, while both Maro Itoje and Courtney Lawes both have Test experience of playing at No 6.

"Mark Wilson in particular has shown how he can play across all back row positions," Borthwick added.

"His performances in the autumn playing at eight were outstanding. He'll have played more at flanker than he has at eight, so that's one option. Jack Clifford is another option and he can play for us across the back row.

"And then we have the versatility of a couple of our second rows to play in the back row."

Shields is the only man unable to train with the squad after Farrell returned sooner than expected from the thumb operation he underwent last Saturday, suggesting he should be more than ready to take him place in the England side next weekend.

Brad Shields is not yet fit enough to train with the rest of the England squad (PA)

The fly-half was forced to withdraw from Saracens’ European victory over Glasgow Warriors on the morning of the match to have minor damage to a ligament repaired, but the 27-year-old returned to training on Thursday just five days after going under the knife and he looks to be winning the race to lead England out as captain at the Aviva Stadium next Saturday.

"Owen has been training with the team, doing non-contact to allow the wound to heal," said Borthwick. "Everything's on track and there's no issue. He's passing the ball. We anticipate he'll be in full training next week. That's the plan."