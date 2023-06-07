Six MS Coast restaurants, delis and a bar fail health inspection in the last two weeks

Six food and beverage establishments in South Mississippi were cited for critical violations over the last two weeks.

These restaurants were given Cs following inspection by the Mississippi Health Department:

Kent and Sue’s Quick Stop deli at 7126 Lower Bay Road, Bay St. Louis, was inspected for a permit on May 23.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

It was cited for:

▪ Insects, rodents or animals present

Corrected during the inspection were:

▪ Food in good condition, safe and unadulterated

▪ Food separated and protected

▪ Food contact surface cleaned and sanitized

This was Kent and Sue’s third C since 2012.

Pedro’s Tacos and Tequila Bar 3891 Promenade Parkway, D’Iberville, was inspected June 6 for a permit. It was cited for:

▪ No certified manager

▪ Inadequate hand washing facilities supplied and accessible.

Corrected during the inspection were:

▪ Proper hot holding temperatures

▪ Proper cold holding temperatures

▪ Toxic substance properly identified, stored and used. The restaurant opened a year ago and got an A.

The bar at Pedro’s Tacos and Tequila Bar also was inspected June 6 and got a C for inadequate hand washing facilities supplied and accessible.

Corrected during the inspection was food separated and protected.

The restaurant and bar opened last year and both scored an A in May 2022.

Waffle House, 10081 Third Ave., D’Iberville, was inspected May 25 for a permit. It got a C for food contact surface not cleaned and sanitized, a repeat offense

The restaurant had a follow-up inspection May 30 and got a B when the violation was corrected.

This was the fourth C since 2010. The last C was in 2016

Subway, 7305 Highway 614, Moss Point, was inspected May 22 for a permit renewal. It was cited for not having a certified manager. This was the second C since 2015, the last in 2019.

Neighborhood Mini Mart, 1201 19th St., Gulfport, was inspected June 6 for a permit. It was cited for inadequate hand washing facilities supplied and accessible. This was the first C dating back to 2021.

Restaurants and other food service establishments in Mississippi are rated “A” if they pass the health department inspection, “B” if violations are corrected during the inspection, and “C” if the violations are critical.

Since May 21, there have been 152 restaurants in South Mississippi that scored an A for no violations and 21 that got a B when violations were corrected during the inspection.