Six of the most shocking things that happened this summer

What’s shocking now? We ask this because ­during the summer of 2023 the goal seems to have been to push the boundaries a teensy bit further and see if we – the practically unshockable, seen-it-all-before public – gave any of it a second thought.

Well, we have given certain ­incidents a second thought, and we’re not – because we do not have the space – talking about the many shocking and disturbing global events: we’re talking about the everyday carryings-on of people in the public eye. So here are the ones that have got our eyes ­bulging, or at least eyebrows twitching. In no particular order (shock rating 0-5):

Emma Corrin’s Pants

We’ve already seen Emma Corrin’s pants, or rather Miucca Prada’s pants on Emma Corrin on the Miu Miu ­catwalk, so we shouldn’t have been surprised to see them in nothing but pants at the Venice Film Festival (not exactly in the Tesco car park) and this summer of all summers why anyone should bat an eyelid we cannot fathom. It’s Emma Corrin! It’s Miu Miu! It’s underwear as outwear – do keep up, please – and way less controversial than, say, bared ­nipples under a sheer dress.

Brief encounter: Emma Corrin wears Miucca Prada underwear at the Venice Film Festival - Getty Images Europe

Are Emma Corrin’s pants really shocking? No. Wandering around in your actual pants is one thing, but these are special designer pants, so it’s not the same thing at all, just as going to a party in your Chanel slides is not the same as wearing the cotton flip-flops you got at the pedicure place. Also they were wearing the forest green pants with a cardigan and black tights and brogues – not exactly ­burlesque, more like fun fashion – so no need to panic. Give us fashion pants any day over those sheer nude exercise shorts people wear in the street every day of the week: those really are rude.

Shock factor: 2

Kanye West in Venice

Call us old prudes, but this was proper marmalade-dropping stuff. To cut to the chase, Kanye and his “wife” (always referred to in inverted commas, ­presumably because there has been no evidence of a marriage) were ­photographed engaged in “intimate acts” (so called because it’s too rude to spell out why her head was in his lap in a national newspaper) in public, on a launch, on a canal in ­Venice. Yuk. No one wants to see this, ever, let alone families trudging around looking for the Bridge of Sighs and an ice cream for under 20 euros. And yes, we know Kanye is sometimes not fully in control, but come on. This is indecent exposure, the full Monty: where were the carabinieri when you need them?

Shock factor: 5

The Hot Mic Incident

The Education Secretary, Gillian Keegan, facing growing pressure over the crumbling concrete in schools ­scandal, had what is known as a sweary outburst on Monday that was – ­unbeknownst to her – caught on ­camera. What she ­actually said was “Does anyone ever say, ‘You know what, you’ve done a f---ing good job ’cause everyone else has sat on their f---ing a--- and done nothing’?’’ when of course being head of a department does mean that you carry the can when things go wrong and no one is obliged to keep thanking you for your efforts when it’s your job.

In short, it wasn’t the F-word that shocked most of us, it was ­confirmation that even the Education Secretary has a hissy fit for being ­disrespected when called out, much like the kids in year 10.

Shock factor: 3

Mic drop moment: Education Secretary Gillian Keegan’s comments were recorded - pixel

The Unwelcome Kiss

Yes, it’s this one again, the Luis Rubiales kiss, but it’s on the list because it was shocking for some and not, ­apparently, for others (Woody Allen, who said this week in Rubiales’s defence, “He wasn’t raping her, it was just a kiss …”), so we’d like one last crack at explaining what makes this kiss so disturbing.

It’s not the inappropriateness of an ­uninvited kiss on the lips – though that is no doubt unpleasant. No one should ever grip another person’s head in both hands unless they are in a relationship. You look at the picture and it seems very much like an act of aggression: it looks like the “I know it was you” kiss Michael gives Fredo in The Godfather Part II.

Shock factor: 5

Red card: Jenni Hermoso has said she did not consent to Luis Rubiales’s kiss - pixel

The Brawling Sportsmen

Shocking sporting upset of the ­summer: Olympic gold medallist Adam Peaty ­sustained a nasty cut above his eye after a punch-up with his teammate Luke Greenbank at training camp. Whatever caused the argument – which everyone has hotly denied was anything to do with a woman – you would hope that swimming legends were above this sort of thing, but in any case it doesn’t compare with, say, Will Smith’s slap and “Keep my wife’s name out of your f---ing mouth” moment last year.

Shock factor: 3

In hot water: Adam Peaty had a punch-up with team-mate Luke Greenbank - Getty Images Contributor

Mary Earps swearing

Some debate about Mary Earps ­roaring “F--- off!” at no one in ­particular after saving a penalty against Spain in the World Cup Final. The general view at the time was that it was 100 per cent acceptable and we were all saying more or the less the same thing at home – or “Ha ha, Spain. ­Better luck next time” if you were a nun.

Blue and red: Mary Earps swore during the Women’s World Cup Final - Getty Images Contributor

However, there were those who thought it was shocking to see a ­Lioness behaving like male footballers do, when they should be setting an example for all their young fans. We say the girls know that grown-ups have been known to swear in times of crisis – possibly they’ve heard the ­Education Secretary at it – and Mary Earps can do no wrong.

Shock factor: 0

