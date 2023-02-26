What are the six most expensive homes that sold in Lincoln last week?

A house in Lincoln that sold for $2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Lincoln in the last week.

In total, 6 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $880,333. The average price per square foot ended up at $306.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 13., even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$435,000, single-family residence in the 1300 block of Markham Ravine Drive The property in the 1300 block of Markham Ravine Drive in Lincoln has new owners. The price was $435,000. The house was built in 1998 and has a living area of 1,705 square feet. The price per square foot is $255. $592,000, single-family house in the 2300 block of Pebblestone Lane The 1,739 square-foot single-family house in the 2300 block of Pebblestone Lane in Lincoln has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in January and the total purchase price was $592,000, $340 per square foot. The house was built in 2003. $705,000, detached house in the 1700 block of Glenbrook Lane The 2,465 square-foot single-family residence in the 1700 block of Glenbrook Lane, Lincoln, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in January and the total purchase price was $705,000, $286 per square foot. The house was built in 2003. $720,000, single-family home in the 2100 block of Celtic Drive The sale of the single family residence in the 2100 block of Celtic Drive in Lincoln has been finalized. The price was $720,000, and the new owners took over the house in January. The house was built in 2002 and has a living area of 2,999 square feet. The price per square foot was $240. $880,000, single-family home in the 800 block of Shire Court The property in the 800 block of Shire Court in Lincoln has new owners. The price was $880,000. The house was built in 2001 and has a living area of 2,612 square feet. The price per square foot is $337. $2 million, single-family residence in the 3500 block of Camino Cielo A sale has been finalized for the detached house in the 3500 block of Camino Cielo in Lincoln. The price was $1,950,000 and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 2007 and the living area totals 5,736 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $340.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by journalists in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.