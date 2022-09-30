Six-month unaudited financial results of AB Pieno žvaigždės for 2022
According to preliminary unaudited data the sales revenue of AB Pieno žvaigždės in the first six months of 2022 was EUR 101.7 million, or 18.2% more than a year earlier (six-month sales revenue in 2021 was EUR 86.1 million).
EBITDA for the first six months of 2022 was EUR 2.5 million, compared to EBITDA of EUR 6.1 million a year ago.
In the first six months of 2022, the company incurred a loss of EUR 0.8 million. In the first six months of 2021, the company had a net profit of EUR 1.3 million.
Audrius Statulevičius
CFO
+370 52461419
Attachment