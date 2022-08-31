Six-month results of AB Rokiškio sūris Group for 2022

Rokiskio Suris

Consolidated unaudited sales of AB Rokiškio sūris Group for the period from January to June 2022 amounted to EUR 168 217 thousand, i.e. 56.5% more than in the same period in 2021 (EUR 107 461 thousand).



In the first 6 months of 2022, the Rokiškio sūris Group generated a net profit of EUR 5 781 thousand. Meanwhile, the Group made a net loss of EUR 989 thousand in the first 6 months of 2021.

The Group's positive result is due to the significant increase in world dairy prices at the beginning of 2022. However, the uncontrolled increase in energy prices and the highest raw milk price in Europe paid by Lithuanian dairy processors had a negative impact on the Group's financial results.

