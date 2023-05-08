Six million people to join Big Help Out as Rishi Sunak hails Coronation volunteering legacy

The Prince and Princess of Wales will be participating in the Big Help Out - Chris Jackson

Over six million people are expected to join the Big Help Out on Monday as the Prime Minister hailed the initiative as a volunteering legacy for the Coronation.

Just two days after the King’s historic crowning in Westminster Abbey, the nation will join some members of the Royal family in lending their time and support to various charities and causes across the UK.

Rishi Sunak said that he hopes the community volunteering taking place over the bank holiday will be “part of the legacy of this historic moment of national unity” and inspire people to continue in the years ahead.

It came as the latest figures showed that there are over 52,000 registered Big Help Out events set to happen across the nation on Monday.

This includes events such as a Scouts taster session in Wembley Stadium and a Welsh beach clean-up with the Archbishop of Wales.

More than 33,000 charitable organisations are taking part in the Big Help Out scheme, which was devised by the heads of the Scouts and the Royal Voluntary Service (RVS) alongside Buckingham Palace to celebrate the King and Queen’s Coronation as well as provide a lasting legacy.

The day is aimed at inspiring people to try volunteering for the first time, with the hope of developing a new generation of volunteers.

The newly crowned King and Queen will not take part in any volunteering on the day, although they “wholly support” the event and have spent decades advocating for causes close to their hearts.

Meanwhile, other Royals have confirmed their participation, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, as well as the Princess Royal and her husband.

The Prince of Wales prepares food baskets during a visit to the Windsor Foodshare - AFP

Brendan Cox, co-founder of the Together Coalition, which has helped organise the day, said it has become “an unprecedented festival of volunteering”.

He added: “With eight million opportunities to take part in, there is something for every interest. Volunteering is the glue that holds communities together and there’s no better time to get involved”.

Story continues

The Prime Minister said that the scheme represented a “chance for everyone to come together to mark His Majesty’s Coronation” and added that community spirit “binds us and makes us stronger as a country”.

He will be taking part in the Big Help Out by helping out at a lunch club.

The Opposition Leader will also be among those volunteering on the day, as he will join the NHS Volunteer Responders programme, through the RVS, with a “Coronation Call”.

Sir Keir Starmer will be one of many picking up the phone and being matched with members of the public who have asked to talk due to social isolation, for example.

He said: “At the heart of the Coronation is a commitment to service…the Big Help Out is a welcome focus on the unsung heroes who power so much of our country.

“I’m pleased to be joining millions of others in taking part.”

The First Minister of Wales will also be helping out by volunteering at a local charity shop and the First Minister of Scotland will be volunteering at a community larder.

The Big Help Out will encourage people to support the causes and charities that matter the most to them, with taster sessions planned by organisations including The Scouts, National Trust and the Royal Voluntary Service.

The initiative is also being supported by faith groups and leaders across the country, including the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Chief Rabbi.

The Most Revd Justin Welby, who conducted the King’s Coronation service on Saturday, encouraged people to “build a legacy of love for one another” through the volunteering initiative.

He said: “Helping others is a key theme of the Coronation weekend, and why I’m so delighted to support the Big Help Out… I joyfully encourage everyone to help out in all kinds of creative ways.”

The Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis, meanwhile, encouraged everyone to take part, saying: “May The Big Help Out be a source of inspiration and hope, and may it strengthen the bonds that unite us as a people.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.