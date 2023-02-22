Six Midlands girls basketball teams earn their spots in state semifinals

AC Flora and Ridge View girls played two close games during the regular season.

But on Tuesday, it was a lopsided affair as AC Flora jumped out early and didn’t let up in defeating Ridge View, 57-24, in the third round of the Class 4A playoffs.

The Falcons advance to the Class 4A Lower State championship on Friday and will play region rival Westwood at 5:30 p.m. at the Florence Center. It is just AC Flora’s second state semifinal appearance with the other coming in 2007.

“It is huge. It is just the second time it has been done in school history,” second-year AC Flora coach Jacob Thompson said. “Being here in year two, these girls bought in last year. We had them playing defense. The question was could we take it up a notch? And we have.”

The two teams split the regular season games with a total margin of victory of just a combined four points. But the Falcons’ pressure defense forced numerous turnovers and hot shooting in the first half helped them to a 33-14 halftime lead.

Junior all-state selection Terriana Gray led Flora with 21 points The Falcons hit six of its eight 3-pointers in the first half, including three by Jaclyn Wright Thompson.

Now, AC Flora gets a third matchup with Westwood. The Redhawks swept the Falcons in the regular season, including 52-43 on Jan. 27.

Westwood has won eight in a row against Flora with the Falcons’ last win coming 43-35 in 2014.

“It makes it easier and harder,” Thompson said of playing Westwood. “We know everything they do and they know everything we do. The best thing is we get to play them for a third time and that means we are playing them in the lower state. That’s what we want.”

Westwood 62, James Island 34

The Redhawks outscored the Islanders, 21-2, in the third quarter and advanced to the Class 4A Lower State championship game.

It is Westwood’s fourth state semifinal appearance in the past six seasons. The Redhawks have lost in the three previous times.

Makiah Thompson led Westwood with 18 points. Jessica Woods had 15, and Raven Johnson 13.

Class 3A

Camden 82, Loris 47

The top-ranked Bulldogs rolled to their 25th straight victory and advanced to their second straight Class 3A Lower State championship.

Camden will face Midlands foe Lower Richland at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday in Florence.

Junior Joyce Edwards led the way with 31 points. Morgan Champion had 13 and Zyasia Carter had 11.

Lower Richland 59, Crestwood 51

Sophomore Chi’Nya Isaac scored 23 points as the Diamond Hornets earned a spot in the 3A Lower State championship.

It is the first semifinal appearance for Lower Richland since 2017.

Tyra Floyd added 16 points for the Diamond Hornets.

Class 2A

Keenan 60, Silver Bluff 46

The Raiders’ bid for a fourth straight state championship continued with a win over the Bulldogs.

Keenan will play Region 4-2A opponent Gray Collegiate in the Upper State final at noon on Friday at Bob Jones University in Greenville. The Raiders swept the season series this year.

South Carolina signee MiLaysia Fulwiley led Keenan with 19 points but left the game with a calf injury in the third quarter. Keenan coach Reggie McLain said she will be examined more on Wednesday. to see her status for Friday’s game.

Guard Tanaja Kennedy added 18 points for Keenan.

Gray Collegiate 52, Fairfield Central 21

Maliyah Mason scored 15 points and Kadence Walker-Lee had 13 as the War Eagles advanced to their first Upper State championship.

Gray led 26-11 at halftime in defeating the Griffins for the third time this season.

Schedule

SCHSL

Tuesday

Class 4A Girls

Westwood 62, James Island 34

JI: Andrea Duncan 22, A. Graf 5, T. Graf 5, Wheatley 2. W: Makiah Thompson 18, Jessica Woods 15, Raven Johnson 13, Omeire 7, Branch 3, Pope 3, Davis 3.

AC Flora 57, Ridge View 24

RV: Bailey 2, Willingham 2, Drakeford 6, Harvey 6, Johnson 4, Ervin 2. ACF: Ta. Delaney 3, Tr. Delaney 9, Terriana Gray 21, Darby 2, McCray 8, Wright-Thompson 9, Curnell 3, Mendez 2.

Class 3A Girls

Camden 82, Loris 47

C: Joyce Edwards 31, Morgan Champion 13, Zyasia Carter 11, Mungo 9, Jeffcoat 6, Harris 6, Jackson 2, Jefferson 2, Dais 2. LHS: Mariasia Moody 11, Richburg 9, Brown 6, Smith 6, Bellamy 4, Perry 4.

Lower Richland 59, Crestwood 51

C: Saniya Williams 19, Javiah Martin 12, Vaughn 3, Tashiana Farmer 16, Harris 1. LR: Chi’Nya Isaac 23, Tyra Floyd 16, Sumter 7, Curry 4, Hiller 3, Weston 6

Class 2A Girls

Gray Collegiate 52, Fairfield Central 21

GC: Maliyah Mason 15, Kadence Walker-Lee 13, Mintz 8

Keenan 60, Silver Bluff 46

K: MiLaysia Fulwiley 19, Tanaja Kennedy 18, Griffin 8, Brown 6, Johnson 4, Price 3, Hicks 2. SB: Aaliyah Lawrence 20, Ahminah Taylor 16, Johnson 5, Bing 5.

Wednesday

Class 5A Boys

TL Hanna at Lexington

River Bluff at Conway

Class 2A Boys

Eau Claire at Gray Collegiate

Columbia at Keenan

Class 5A Girls

Lexington at Mauldin

Dorman at Spring Valley

Friday

Class 2A Girls

Keenan vs. Gray Collegiate at Bob Jones University, noon

Class 4A Girls

Westwood vs. AC Flora at Florence Center, 5:30 p.m.

Class 4A Boys

Irmo vs. Hartsville at Florence Center, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Class 3A Girls

Camden vs. Lower Richland at Florence Center, 5:30 p.m.

SCISA

Tuesday

Class 4A Boys

Hammond 34, Porter-Gaud 29

H: Jackson Ross 13, Amari Evans 15, Epps 4, Tyler 2. PG: Moore 7, Shuman 3, Clyde Mauldin 10, Jackson 2, Hassell 4, Fludd 3

Cardinal Newman 66, Wilson Hall 34

CN: Evan Carter 20, Jordan Frazer 16, White 7, Peeples 8, Hart 4, Smith Jr. 5, Gillens 2, Doctor 4. WH: Hugh Humphries 10, Matthews 6, Deschamps 5, Burton 9, B. Wilder 3, F. Wilder 1

First Baptist 89, Ben Lippen 58

FB: Cooper Kowalski 26, Jaiden Morrison 14, Dove Fishburne 8, Taye Robinson 22, Matty Foor 11, Powers 2, T. Washington 4, K. Washington 2. BL: Samari Van Horn 18, M. Stockman 8, Braysen Stockman 14, Helmadollar 6, Jones 8, Zetz 4

Class A Boys

W.W. King Academy 33, Our Lady of Rosary 19

Newberry Academy vs. Charleston Collegiate

Richard Winn 57, Ragin Prep 28

Thursday

Class 4A Boys

Cardinal Newman vs. First Baptist at Sumter Civic Center, 5 p.m.

Hammond vs. Augusta Christian at Sumter Civic Center, 8 p.m.

Class 4A Girls

Heathwood Hall vs. First Baptist at Sumter Civic Center, 6:30 p.m.

Class A Boys

WW King vs. Faith Christian at Hammond, 5 p.m.

Richard Winn vs. Charleston Collegiate at Hammond, 8 p.m.