Six killed when vehicle crashes into construction zone on Maryland highway, police say

Six people are dead after a vehicle drove into a work zone on a Maryland highway, police said.

Maryland State Police said in a news release that troopers responded to a report of a pedestrian crash on Interstate 695 in Baltimore County at 12:40 p.m. on March 22.

Police said an Acura drove into the work zone between temporary jersey walls, but they are unsure why the vehicle went into the construction area.

The Acura hit multiple construction workers who were at the site before overturning, police said.

When the vehicle overturned, it sent debris across multiple lanes of traffic, WDCW reported.

Six people were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police, and the driver of the Acura was taken to a trauma center for medical treatment.

Police did not release the identity of the driver or the victims, as next of kin are still being notified.

McClatchy News has reached out to Maryland State Police for additional information.

The Associated Press reported that the crash closed the interstate in both directions for hours, and Baltimore County Fire Department officials called the crash “extremely serious,” urging drivers to find alternative routes.

“On behalf of all the residents of Baltimore County, we offer our sincere condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones of those who have lost their lives in today’s tragic crash and my prayers remain with those injured in this horrific incident,” Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski wrote in a tweet.

Maryland State Police said they are investigating the incident and will release updates as they’re available.

