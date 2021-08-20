Six Kentucky football players charged after alleged incident at March party

A group of six Kentucky football players were charged on Thursday after an incident at a party in March, according to the Lexington Herald Leader .

The players — lineman Reuben Adams, running back Robert JuTahn McClain, cornerback Andru Phillips, wide receiver Earnest Sanders IV, safety Devito Tisdale and cornerback Joel Williams — were all charged with first-degree burglary. Tisdale was also charged with wanton endangerment, as he allegedly pointed a handgun at one of the victims at the party.

Kentucky said in a statement on Thursday that it was aware of the charges an is “evaluating this issue.”

“I am aware of the situation that arose today,” coach Mark Stoops said in a statement, via the Herald Leader . “Out of respect for the legal process, I cannot comment on the charges. We have been aware of this matter since March, as we withheld the players from team activities while a student conduct review was held. Based on the outcome of the review, the players returned to activity in June. We are evaluating the current situation as we receive more information.”

Kentucky players charged after party incident

According to the Herald Leader , three of the football players involved showed up to a party on March 6 near Kentucky’s campus uninvited, and were asked to leave.

The players allegedly became upset and threatened to return, which they did “a short time later” with three additional players. The group of six then reportedly forced their way into the house, and Tisdale allegedly pointed the gun at a victim at the party.

An altercation ensued, though nobody was seriously injured, according to The Athletic . The Kentucky players in question denied that a weapon was present, and said that someone at the party called them the N-word.

Kentucky is set to open the season on Sept. 4 against Louisiana Monroe.

