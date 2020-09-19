Six injured, man in custody following BB gun incident in Alberta, RCMP say

AIRDRIE, Alta. — Six people in a city north of Calgary have been treated for minor injuries after police allege someone was firing at them with BB guns.

RCMP in Airdrie say they were called around 9:30 p.m. Friday about males with a gun.

They say they activated an emergency response team, searching for the suspects with dogs while also receiving help from a Calgary police helicopter.

Anyone in Airdrie's downtown core was told to shelter-in-place, while others nearby were asked to stay inside.

By 11:45 p.m., police say four males were taken into custody and the shelter-in-place order was lifted.

Three of the males have been released, while charges are pending against one 19-year-old from Airdrie who remains in custody.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2020.

The Canadian Press